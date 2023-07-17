Dogs with Jobs: Peggy the possum doo-doo detective

Max, with baby Valentina, and Andrea Hoegh with their dogs Heidi, Peggy and Frankie.

Peggy, a brown dog with a highly honed nose, is a possum-finding sleuth who looks for clues that can save hundreds of hours of trapping work by humans in conservation projects.

She zeros in on the home ranges of the furry pests by indicating on their scat (poo), so traps can be set nearby.

Owner Max Hoegh and Peggy will sweep bush and farmland, with the dog painstakingly checking every metre, and lying down when she finds any poo.

“It’s like finding a needle in a haystack, and she will find the needle,” Hoegh, said.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Peggy really, really loves her ball.

He logs each find using GPS on his phone, creating a “map” of where possums are living.

Hoegh and Peggy work with the Taranaki Regional Council, looking for any remaining possums in farmland between the Kaitake Ranges and the coast, where a massive effort by community and conservation organisations is close to its goal of zero possums.

With so few of the pests left, being able to pinpoint where to set traps saves a huge amount of work, Hoegh said.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Max, Peggy the possum scat dog, and Andrea Hoegh with Valentina 10 months.

“Imagine the amount of time it will take to trap a whole property, whereas Peggy can tell you in a few hours.”

Peggy, 5, is a German short haired pointer and Vizla cross who is obsessed with playing fetch and finding possum scat.

Her reward for sniffing out each piece of poo is a game with her beloved orange ball.

Like all conservation dogs, Peggy wears a bright orange jacket and a muzzle when she’s at work.

Sometimes, Hoegh and Peggy fly around the country to locate possum scat on other conservation sites, helping make trapping programmes more accurate.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Heidi, Peggy and Frankie are three of the Hoegh family's nine dogs.

“It gives them an insight into how their programme is going, and they can work a bit more efficiently, the dog will let you know how you’re doing,” Andrea Hoegh, who runs Hoegh Hunting with Max, said.

When she’s off duty at home near Inglewood, Peggy spends a lot of time playing fetch with the couple’s three-year-old son, Wolf.

The Hoeghs, who are keen hunters, started out working as trappers.

“We were goat hunters and trapping possums at Uruti, but them someone asked if we’d be interested in working on the zero possum project in Oakura,” she said.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Max Hoegh plays a game with a ball when Peggy finds some possum scat.

Now, their work with the dogs is a full-time business, and they have 9 dogs, several of which are certified conservation dogs.