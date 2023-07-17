Energy research centre Ara Ake secures $70 million in funding to support innovation

Ara Ake was established in 2020 to help create clean, affordable, renewable energy sources in New Zealand.

Energy research centre Ara Ake has secured a $70 million, 10 year funding extension.

Established in 2020 in the wake of the Labour government’s offshore oil and gas exploration ban, Ara Ake was tasked with accelerating the nation’s transition to a more sustainable, resilient, and equitable energy future.

Based in New Plymouth, the $70m in new funding tasks the centre with increasing the development, commercialisation and deployment of energy innovations, and increasing deployment of innovative global energy solutions in New Zealand.

It was also expected to enhance the policy and regulatory environment to support energy innovation in New Zealand and strengthen the energy innovation ecosystem.

Announced last week, Minister of Energy and Resources, Hon Dr Megan Woods said decarbonisation did not mean de-industrialisation.

“As we transition to a low emissions economy, innovative solutions that are good for the climate, accelerate our access to renewable energy, and help New Zealand adapt to climate change are critical to retaining jobs and improving New Zealand’s economic resilience,” she said.

In a press release Ara Ake Chief Executive, Dr Cristiano Marantes, said the funding extension reflected the urgent and important role the centre played in driving energy innovation in New Zealand.

“Ara Ake takes a ‘whole of energy systems’ approach – building New Zealand’s capability and global connectivity to achieve economic, social, cultural, and environmental impact. As an independent organisation we are extremely well positioned to drive meaningful collaborations to drive change at pace,” he said.

The funding was welcomed by natural gas lobby group GasNZ.

In a press release GasNZ chief executive Janet Carson said long-term certainty of funding allowed Ara Ake to continue its work programme to support decarbonisation.

“Our industry ambition is that renewable gas is a material part of the energy mix over the next decade. This funding provides an excellent opportunity to see how working together we can make that happen,” she said.