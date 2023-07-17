Winter pop-up Festival of Lights is popped back into storage

After four hectic nights hanging out on the Huatoki Stream the singing frogs and blooming flowers of the Lily Pads lighting installation were removed on Monday.

The lily pads are gone, the string lights taken down and most of the other nine lighting installations of the TSB Festival of Lights: Winter Pop-up have gone back into storage.

After four hectic nights the mid-winter event came to an end on Sunday evening and contractors were busy packing it away by Monday morning.

A massive hit last year, the New Plymouth District Council-organised festival, held across Huatoki Plaza, Puke Ariki Landing and on the Coastal Walkway, again lured thousands of people out over four cold nights to celebrate the Matariki long weekend.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Bye-bye string lights. See you next year.

As well the lighting displays, there were various live performances and plenty of food trucks to help keep hunger at bay.

Council venue and events manager Helena Williams said it would be a few weeks before they had an accurate idea of crowd numbers.

“However, hospitality and the central business area was buzzing, and we’ve had some great feedback about the entertainment line-up as well.”

Williams said the team would be quickly turning their focus to the summer festival, which kicks off in December.