School education reforms - lots of churn and continued decline

New Zealand’s education system is getting an overhaul and not everyone is happy with how it’s happening.

Bali Haque (MNZM) was chair of the 2018/19 Tomorrow's Schools Independent Taskforce, a principal of three NZ secondary schools, President of the Secondary Principals Association of New Zealand and deputy chief executive of the New Zealand Qualifications Authority. He is currently a New Plymouth District councillor.

OPINION: There is a lot going on in schools at the moment.

Massive changes in the national curriculum and an overhaul of the NCEA, including new literacy and numeracy requirements, are underway.

More action is being taken to improve Māori students' achievement and a major restructure of the Ministry of Education is grinding its way through the system.

Not surprisingly complaints about teacher shortages and crushing teacher and principal workloads are reaching fever pitch and conversations about educational policy are becoming increasingly polarised.

Unfortunately, as most experienced principals and teachers know, we have been here before. Governments over the last 30 years have tried to address the same problems we are trying to fix today, and consistently failed.

The downward drift in Aotearoa/New Zealand's educational performance continues and the massive gap in student achievement based on socio-economic status and ethnicity persists.

Predictably many principals and teachers are fed up, warning that the current batch of changes are incoherent, poorly planned, with impossible timelines, and will fail.

The same warnings to minsters have been given by similarly concerned principals and teachers for decades, to no avail. We've experienced lots of churn but faced continued decline.

So what is going on?

Stuff Education consultant Bali Haque chaired Tomorrow's Schools Independent Taskforce that reviewed the provision of compulsory education in Aotearoa. (File photo)

The problem is that for decades, we have not had an education system at all. What we do have is a smorgasbord of about 2500 self-governing often competing schools.

The principals and teachers in these schools, often working in isolation, have been expected to implement a continuing avalanche of “reform” – which often changes direction depending on which political party is calling the shots.

And they have been expected to do it all with minimal support and guidance.

The Ministry of Education's senior ranks have been stripped of educators and people who understand learning.

School principals have been denied leadership support, boards have been overwhelmed with tasks they are not capable of doing, and worst of all, teachers have been left unsupported in delivering and assessing the curriculum.

This government came to power intent on fixing these systemic problems and so arrest our educational decline. It established a number of reviews. I chaired one. Many of the recommendations of these reviews directly addressed the issues that are holding us back.

Unfortunately they have been appallingly implemented. The Ministry of Education has not understood what is required and has proved incapable of changing the way it operates.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Teachers went on strike earlier this year over conditions.

The current “curriculum refresh” is a case in point

The original recommendation was to start by establishing a curriculum centre within the ministry, given it did not previously consider curriculum its business.

This would lead the research and consultation about what a 21st century national curriculum might look like-including the NCEA. Only then would a framework and timeline for implementation be developed.

What's actually happened is almost the opposite. The curriculum refresh is to be based on a template produced by the writers of the new histories curriculum.

However, this template was fast tracked by the former prime minister before the curriculum refresh was even begun.

To make matters worse, the curriculum centre which was to lead this work was effectively established after most of the key decisions were made. Furthermore, changes to the NCEA have been made independently of the refresh – as if NCEA assessments have no relevance to the school curriculum.

Not surprisingly questions are now being asked about the educational philosophy that is driving all this, and who is actually in charge.

Furious responses from science teachers to initial drafts of a “refreshed” science curriculum provide a telling illustration of the problem.

The current restructuring of the ministry tells another ghastly tale of mangled intentions. The original recommendation was to provide much needed support for schools and re-establish trust between the ministry and schools, something which is awfully lacking.

This was to be achieved by appointing a national network of expert leadership and curriculum advisers who were to work through local service centres to support principals, teachers and boards.

To date the ministry has allocated minimal funding for this, and embarked on an internal restructure which actually increases the bureaucracy and creates more room for distrust-the opposite of what was intended.

What to do? Firstly, the performance of the ministry must improve. It has been dysfunctional for too long.

Secondly we need cross-party agreement to address the systemic problems we face. Education must cease to be a political football. It's not fair on our children.

Thirdly, we must urgently establish a national network of support for teachers and principals so that reforms can be properly implemented, and yes, it will cost a lot of money.

Finally we must accept that 2500 semi-autonomous, often competing, and overwhelmed boards of trustees and principals cannot constitute an effective education system and represent a fundamental barrier to progress.

Unless we address these issues we will see ever-increasing workloads, more churn, and continued decline, regardless of who wins the election.