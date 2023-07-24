Sustainable Taranaki celebrates 30 years of helping community go greener

Graham Mosen is looking forward to celebrating the 30th anniversary of Sustainable Taranaki. (File photo)

Growth in sustainability efforts throughout the Taranaki community delights a man who started working to promote environmental education more than 30 years ago.

Inglewood couple Graham and Val Mosen and some other friends originally set up the Taranaki Environmental Education Trust, now Sustainable Taranaki, to teach others in the community about permaculture and living sustainably.

The trust set up the Enviroschools programme and for 20 years ran a work programme for Taranaki youth called the Conservation Corps.

Over the years, they also taught permaculture education courses at their property, with students doing their washing using a pedal-powered wringer washing machine, learning about gardening and using a composting toilet.

“One of our goals was to develop examples of permaculture in the community,” Mosen said.

“The Backyards garden trail [run as part of the region’s annual garden festival] is doing exactly that. It’s quite exciting, this idea of trying to push sustainability is happening.”

Mosen, who is now blind, is still a keen gardener, using ropes strung around his property to guide him around it.

He is looking forward to joining more than 100 people who have been part of Sustainable Taranaki over the decades at its 30th anniversary celebration, on August 5, in New Plymouth.

Although the organisation has seen vast changes, a large laminated plan he created lists an array of goals and activities which the organisation still fulfils.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Brittany Ryan is proud of the way Sustainable Taranaki has grown and is growing. (File photo).

“They created this blueprint back in 1992 in Inglewood,” the trust’s partner lead and backyard trail manager Brittany Ryan said.

One development over the years has been a growing collaboration with various other organisations, Ryan said.

“We are still doing these things, but we are not holding them, for example, Enviroschools was started by the trust, and it was released when it was ready and could stand on its own feet, now it is with the regional council.”

“A lot more people are involved now, you can't do it by yourself, that’s a major difference, we as a community need to create this.”

Another education programme is Te Ara Taiao, a collaboration between Sustainable Taranaki, hapū, the Department of Conservation and others, to enhance connections between schools, hapū and the community.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff A community garden beside St Mary’s Church in Hāwera is one of several in Taranaki being nurtured by volunteers with the help of Sustainable Taranaki.

And the organisation’s focus on healthy whenua and food resilience is demonstrated through community gardens, community education to promote behaviour change comes through the Sustainable Backyards Trail, and also the organisation’s involvement in the Junction, zero waste events and ‘Let’s compost’ events in partnership with the New Plymouth District Council.

Ryan has enjoyed seeing the annual Sustainable Backyards Trail move from being a small, separately run event to being part of the iconic Taranaki Garden Festival.

“We are actual partners, not being taken under their wing any more,” she said.

“It’s been so many people working together to make a united vision happen. You can’t hold it all, and you shouldn't want to. I’m really proud of the organisation for evolving.”