Taranaki Daily News - Letters to the editor July 19

There has been a rise in ram raids on dairies across the country and Taranaki is not immune.

A selection of letters sent to the editor at the Taranaki Daily News.

Protect free school lunches

I hear complaints have been aired concerning free school lunches being wasted because children don't like them.

If there are people concerned that lunches are being wasted or children not enjoying them please contact the principals concerned.

The providers have to provide good lunches or change provider. Please deal with the problem instead of sending complaints nationwide.

Many families are under a lot of financial strain, prices of fuel, food and everything else going up, and the provision of lunches in schools is a great help.

It is not good enough for the children of this nation to be underfed or poorly fed and expected to learn. Great Britain has provided free lunches to their schools since 1947.

It is a great relief for many families to have this provision for their children, a financial and welcome relief.

Any political party expecting votes should not threaten this dire need! It is essential for our children to be well fed in order for their brains to function well enough to learn.

Two minute noodles have no nutritional value and should not be the daily food for NZ children!

Many families are very grateful for the provision of lunches in school. This should not be a political football for out of touch, overpaid politicians to threaten us with cutting it off while they overfeed themselves!

Christina Salisbury, Manaia

No raids on healthy options

Just a thought. Ram raids seem to be continuing, so why don't dairy owners stop selling the items that are targeted each time, namely, cigarettes and vape products?

These items are very habit-forming and addictive, so if shop owners were concerned about the health of young people in particular they would refuse to stock these products.

Fruit and vegetable or health stores don't get targeted. Perhaps look at healthier options.

Just a thought.

Gail Prestidge, New Plymouth.

A question of costs

Who is funding this jolly to Lithuania, by five council staff and friends?

I must object if there is any ratepayer funds involved!

Alan Chamberlain, New Plymouth

Not original and quietly harsh

Janet Newland-Lash's latest letter to the TDN was very funny. I was chortling for quite a while afterwards.

It was titled "An Original Observation", criticising Bryan Vickery yet again.

However, as a reader of the Taranaki Daily News, I observe that the word "original" in the title is ironic as over the years she seems to have a pre-occupation with pouring scorn, derision and disdain upon him.

And whilst I did laugh, I also had a quiet sense that it was harsh.

I happen to know that Bryan works tirelessly for the community, using his platform in innovative ways to support so many not for profit organisations including local theatres.

His Bryan Vickery Media page is constantly updated with positive news which is the only media platform that I am aware of that does this.

Janet Newland-Lash, can your next letter be original with a different topic than Bryan Vickery.

April Krijger, New Plymouth

Burial fee burden

I echo the concerns by Funeral Directors Association chief executive Gillian Boyes who described New Plymouth’s increase in burial fees as “eye-watering”. (TDN 12th July 2023)

In my opinion the death of a loved is onerous on families without having to bear the addition financial burden of exorbitant burial fees given that we are navigating a current cost of living crisis, having to tolerate a 12.4% rate increase plus a 10% increase across the majority of fees and charges. It’s a burdensome year ahead for many in our community.

The price of burials in New Plymouth have skyrocketed over the last 14 years, making it one of the most expensive places in the country to die compared with Taupo who comes in at a palatable $1,170.

The cost of a plot and the interment fees at Mangapouri Cemetery including Inglewood and Waitara jumped from $6552 to $7207, a 9% increase, from July 2022 to July 2023.

For our low income residents my fear is that these relentless price hikes eliminate burial as an option and yet I know in my vocational role as a funeral celebrant that for many of our families burial is the preferred choice for cultural or religious reasons.

This leaves cremation as an undesirable decision for families driven by cost prohibited burial fees.

Ccouncillor Tony Bedford and I continue to stand united in our advocacy and representation to cap burial fees for families that cannot afford the uncompromising fees. For the record Cr. Bedford and I did not vote in support of the burial fee increases for this financial year. Enough is enough.

The Sustainable Lifestyle Capital? Sadly not even in death.

Sam Bennett, New Plymouth District councillor

Letters to the editor can be sent to editor@dailynews.co.nz. They should be no more than 250 words. Please provide an address and phone number for verification purposes.