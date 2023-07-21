The 1916 fire that destroyed a New Plymouth city block

The block is now the location of the TSB Showplace and the White Hart.

Each week Puke Ariki Heritage Collections tell the story behind one historic photo.

On 22 July 1916 a huge fire destroyed most of the buildings on the block bounded by Devon, Egmont, King and Queen Streets in New Plymouth.

The Theatre Royal was burnt to the ground but the Fitzroy Fire Brigade were able to save the iconic White Hart Hotel.

Find this and other historic photographs from NPDC’s Puke Ariki Heritage Collections here: https://collection.pukeariki.com/objects/172725/fire-in-devon-street-july-22nd-1916