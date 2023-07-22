Known Unknown winemaker to open New Plymouth's first organic wine bar

New Plymouth’s only urban wine maker Jules van Costello is opening New Plymouth’s only organic wine bar.

With Known Uknown he brought New Plymouth its first urban winery, now Jules van Costello is bringing the city its first organic wine bar.

“It’s sort of become like a natural evolution of what we were doing at the winery. We’d get asked if we could serve a glass or wine all the time, but we are a winery, we can only give tastings. Now we have a warm and cosy place where people can sit down and have a glass,” he said.

Called House Wine, the bar will serve the full range of van Costello’s organic and “natural lo-fi” wines and ciders, which are made without added yeast, mechanical intervention or filtration, as well as a selection of organic wines from around New Zealand and further afield.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff House Wine will be small, but that suits van Costello perfectly.

“We make natural wines, so they can be a little bit wild,” van Costello explains of the decision to stock a wider variety of wines than his own.

“I thought having a naturally made wine bar was a bit too ambitious.”

The new bar on Devon St East is tiny, seating just 24 people and that’s if some sit outside. But for van Costello, the size is perfect for a number of reasons.

As a former restaurant manager he’s not keen to return to the toil of a large operation, and the bigger the venue the more complex the logistics.

“It’s hard to find hospitality staff right now. From our perspective we would rather find one or two great people that can run a small space, than have to find three, four or more you’d need for a bigger place,” he said.

Moving to New Plymouth in 2021 when his Taranaki raised wife Lauren got a job in the region, van Costello originally commuted to Wellington where their Te Aro Wine operation was.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Van Costello makes natural wine, meaning the fruit is organic and there is no added yeast or filtration.

However, after six months in New Plymouth they made the decision to bring the winery to their new home and rename it Known Unknown Wines.

Van Costello said the venture and the new wine bar had received a huge amount of support from the local hospitality industry.

“There’s a real desire in Taranaki, and particularly in New Plymouth, to see it grow as a food and drink destination,” he said.

House Wine opens on August 10 at 211 Devon St East.