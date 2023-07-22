Cold and windy end to the week in Taranaki

The region’s great central barometer, aka Taranaki Maunga, was showing high winds and cold temperatures on Friday.

A seasonal chill ended the week in Taranaki on Friday with the temperature driven down by strong and gusty southeasterly winds.

A strong wind watch was in place for the region until 11pm on Friday and the Metservice forecast for Saturday was for the south easterlies to ease by the afternoon.

Those with a few loads of washing to dry may be pleased to hear clear skies are predicted for Sunday, though the return of the sun won’t make much of a dent on temperatures.

Overnight lows of 6 degrees Celsius are forecast for both Saturday and Sunday with modest daytime highs of 12C and 14C respectively.

As you might expect at this stage of winter, conditions were forecast to remain much the same for the work week.