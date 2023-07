A truck rolled near the intersection of State Highway 3 and Rutland Rd about 3.30am Monday morning, blocking the highway.

State Highway 3 north of Stratford is closed after a truck rolled in the early hours of Monday morning.

The truck rolled near the intersection of SH3 and Rutland Rd around 3.50am.

In a Facebook post, Waka Kaothi said detours were in place with northbound traffic heading via Beaconsfield Rd, Salisbury Rd, and Croyden Rd and reserve for southbound traffic.

The detour is not suitable for heavy vehicles, Waka Kotahi said.

More to come.