A truck rolled near the intersection of State Highway 3 and Rutland Rd about 3.30am Monday morning, blocking the highway.

State Highway 3 north of Stratford has reopened after a truck rolled in the early hours of Monday morning.

The truck rolled near the intersection of SH3 and Rutland Rd around 3.50am.

The road reopened at 2.10pm on Monday under stop and go signs.

“Please pass with care and stop on request,” Waka Kotahi said.

One person was transported to Taranaki Base Hospital with moderate injuries, a police spokesperson said.