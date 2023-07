The crash happened at one of New Plymouth's busiest intersections on Monday morning.

A person is in hospital after a car and cyclist collided near New Plymouth's CBD on Monday.

A Police spokesperson said they were made aware of collision at the intersection of Liardet St and Courtenay St around 7.30am.

The spokesperson said they knew the cyclist was transported to hospital but the extent of their injuries was unknown.

St John has been approached for comment.