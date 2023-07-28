Forty-five views of home in new exhibition at Hāwera gallery

KÄinga: Home opens at the Lysaght Watt Gallery in HÄwera on July 26.

South Taranaki artists have created a new exhibition at Lysaght Watt Gallery in Hāwera that reflects their ideas and concepts of home.

Kāinga: Home will feature works in a wide variety of mediums by 45 artists from Waverley to Pūniho, and everywhere in-between.

“We have a wealth of amazing artists in South Taranaki, each with a unique voice and approach, demonstrating remarkable skill and insight,” curator Michaela Stoneman, who is South Taranaki District Council Arts co-ordinator, said.

“I asked artists ‘What does ‘home’ mean to you? Artists could explore concepts of home in relation to any personal interpretation – for example literal homes or shelter, local environment and spaces, history and storytelling. Aspects of culture, family, whakapapa, identity and beliefs reflect who we are and what is important to us.”

Submitted works include painting, printmaking, collage, ceramics, sculpture, carving, raranga, jewellery, textiles, photography, assemblage and weaving.

The exhibition runs from July 26 to August 19.