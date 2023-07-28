Taranaki rents soar, but landlords looking to sell due to rising costs

Taranaki landlords are struggling with increased costs despite huge demand for rental properties in the region.

While Taranaki struggles with a chronic housing shortage, some landlords are on the brink of selling properties as tax changes and rising mortgage rates bite.

Taranaki Property Investors Association president Nicki Smith is one of them.

What happens on election day will help her decide whether to sell one of her properties that houses multiple tenants, she said.

Record numbers of landlords in New Zealand are considering selling properties over the next year, with 30% of the 433 respondents to the latest Crockers/Tony Alexander Investor Insight report in June saying they were thinking about selling a property in the next year.

That was up from 25.3% in May, and above the survey’s average of 23.7%.

Alexander said the rise probably reflected the further 25% decrease in the proportion of mortgage interest investors could offset against rental income that came with the new financial year.

Pressure from higher interest rates was likely to be a factor too, and the combination was probably leading more landlords to think about selling, he said.

There is a chronic shortage of rental housing in Taranaki.

When Smith advertises a vacant rental, she gets 100 to 150 applications, she said.

In March, there were 390 applications on the waiting list for Kainga Ora homes in New Plymouth, 129 in South Taranaki and 42 in Stratford, according the Ministry of Social Development figures.

But the rising costs of running her business mean Smith may have to reduce her properties, despite the demand from people desperate for a home.

“I have two plans, depending on what happens on election day, that’s how impactful it is.”

The decrease in tax deductibility was a Government move that was intended to deter investors from buying houses and make it easier for first home buyers, she said.

But it means that landlords were paying thousands more in tax, as paying the mortgage interest was a cost of the business of providing homes, she said.

“Not being able to deduct a legitimate business expense, that’s a policy I’m struggling with, I don’t think it's fair,” she said.

Recently, she increased the rents for flats in one of her properties after not raising them for three years.

“I’m paying $700 a month more in interest for one mortgage, so I increased the rent by $50 a week,” she said. “It’s still just below market rent, but $50 a week doesn’t add up to $700.”

Landlords were also paying more for rates, insurance premiums and the improvements needed to meet healthy homes standards.

“I’ve just put double glazing into a block of flats. All of my properties are healthy homes compliant, and I’m proud of that.”

She said there are 580,000 rental properties in New Zealand and 520,000 of them are owned by “mum and dad’ investors who own one or two rentals, most with mortgages on them.

“It's a challenging time to be a rental property provider, definitely.”

She said landlords were not increasing their income, despite rents in Taranaki rising by 40% since 2019, and up by 13.2% in just the past year, according to figures from Stats NZ.

“Why it's higher in Taranaki is hard to say,” she said.

It could be that landlords had been absorbing cost increases for some time, then raised rents to catch up in one jump, she said.

Others may have been letting properties at below market rent but the hikes in interest rates and the tax increase had prompted them to move to a market rent.

The Taranaki Property Investors Association has organised a meeting with representatives from Labour, National and Act for August 8, to hear about each party’s housing policies.

“We thought, let’s talk to the parties over the local MPs, so we can discuss the policies that are affecting us, and it’s affecting tenants and [people saving to become] first home buyers who are also tenants,” she said.