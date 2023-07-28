What's on in Taranaki this week: July 28-August 6

The Bulls are back at Yarrow Stadium next week with their first home game of the season against Counties Manukau.

A list of some of the events happening in Taranaki over the next week or so.

Spirit Level, New Plymouth Repertory, July 25-August 5

A hauntingly funny play written by Pam Valentine and directed by Terry Darby about what happens when you die if you can’t get into heaven. Reviewed by Jo Hills here

BOARD GAMES@BELL BLOCK, Northpoint Church Hall, Mangati Rd, Bell Block. Wednesday, August 3, 7-9pm.

Join us for a free evening of board games on the first Thursday of each month. A selection of modern board games is available, or bring one of your own. Good company guaranteed, plus hot drinks provided. Suitable for all the family. Everyone is welcome!

An American Journey, Taranaki Symphony Orchestra, TSB Showplace, Sunday, July 30, 2pm.

The Taranaki Symphony Orchestra presents “An American Journey”, a celebration of American music, with a selection of the best of music from marches, shows, films, and fanfares. A major part of this concert is Gershwin’s piano concerto which has Rosa Scaffidi as the pianist. It is a very exciting piece that includes jazz and blues in a tour de force of the piano. Tickets from Ticketek.

Lunchtime Concert, Methodist Centre, Whiteley Memorial Church, Wednesday, August 2, 12.15pm.

Rob Fleming (concert pianist and teacher) is presenting the second of his 3 B’s concerts. (Bach, Beethoven, Brahms). This time it’s Beethoven’s turn to get a hearing on the grand piano at Whiteley Memorial Church. The third of the series (Brahms) will be held on September 13th. Koha appreciated.

Yarrows Taranaki Bulls v Counties Manukau, Yarrow Stadium, Friday, August 4, 7:35pm

Curtain raiser 5.05pm: Taranaki Whio v Tasman Mako. Secure your place at Yarrow Stadium with the Amber & Black faithful, for Taranaki’s first home game in the Bunnings NPC. Adult Tickets from $15.00, Children from $5.00 (service fees apply). Tickets at Ticketek.

Ornamental Pruning workshop, Tūpare, 487 Mangorei Rd, New Plymouth, Sunday, August 6, 10am to 11.30am.

Gain an understanding of how and why plants respond to pruning. Learn tips and tricks to encourage growth and get the results you want in your garden. Free. Registrations essential at www.eventbrite.co.nz.

Citrus & Berries Pruning workshop, Hollard Gardens, 1686 Upper Manaia Rd, Kaponga, Sunday, August 6, 10am to 11.30am.

Get hands on with our experts and explore various pruning methods to ensure a good cycle of fruiting, encouraging growth and flowering. Free. Registrations essential at www.eventbrite.co.nz.