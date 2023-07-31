Business building weekend planned in Hāwera

Enterprise hub lead Paul Whakatutu, events and vibrancy co-ordinator Nikki Watson, South Taranaki District Council business development manager Scott Willson and facilitator Dan Thurston Crow are looking forward to hosting a Startup weekend in Hāwera for the second time.

Ideas of all ilks will be tested and developed during a weekend devoted to building business, in Hāwera from September 1-3.

It’s the second time the Startup event has been held in Hāwera, with participants expected from all around Taranaki, as well as Whanganui, Palmerston North and further afield.

The event takes participants through a crash course in creating and launching a new business idea.

It begins on Friday evening over pizza and beer with people pitching their ideas, then forming teams to build on the ones that are selected to go forward.

They are supported by a range of skilled mentors who have expertise in business management, law, accountants, and other areas, including experts from one of the main sponsors, Venture Taranaki.

It is also sponsored by the council and Bizlink, the Hāwera business association, and is being held at Te W`anake The Foundry, the town’s co-working space.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Whakatutu, Thurston Crow, Willson and Watson are part of a team of mentors and supporters who will help course participants refine and develop business ideas over the weekend.

The event is organised by Doso, previously known as Startup Taranaki, which hopes to move it around New Plymouth, Hāwera and Stratford.

“Most people struggle to run it every year, but we’re just dogged, we insist,” Thurston Crow from Doso said.

He has been running the events since 2015, and enjoys the diversity of talent and ideas that each event generates, and the intensity of it all.

“It’s intense, you see tears, but everyone works really hard, it makes it rewarding, and people come out smiling afterwards,” he said.

It was a great way for people with an idea for a business to test it out.

“The event is full of reality, you have to go out and find your first 100 customers, prove there is a market, that can be shattering. Sometimes people come with one idea and swap to another one.”

South Taranaki District Council business development manager Scott Willson said the event was for anyone interested in building business, not just for entrepreneurs.

People learned resilience, problem-solving, research and other useful skills which they could use in their day job, he said.

“The increase in confidence for all participants whether they win or not is cool to watch.”