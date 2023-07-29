Some big issues in the plan for New Plymouth's Pukekura Park

It’s one of the world’s great cricket grounds but Pukekura Park terraced ground doesn’t meet the requirements of the modern game.

Jim Tucker

OPINION: Important things are about to change at Taranaki’s premium park, the one in the middle of New Plymouth named Pukekura.

There’re going to be some arguments about it, despite the apparent thoroughness of a 105-page report newly released by park “owner” New Plymouth District Council.

There are quote marks around “owner” for good reason. We all own it, and consequently the park’s long history as a civic amenity is full of “y” words like controversy.

Even over its name. While most historians agree “pukekura” means “red hill”, one on Wikipedia about Pukekura, a town on the West Coast, speculates it might be “blue hill”.

Park stories abound. The best I’ve found is historian Ron Lambert’s peregrination through his lifetime association with the place. The attachment he and many other Taranaki people feel towards Pukekura needs to be carefully managed.

The new plan pays appropriate respect, while addressing a future beset with some Lithuanian-like minefields involving two of the park’s most precious assets, the Bowl of Brooklands and the cricket ground.

The Bowl is under pressure from concert promoters, who say its configuration and capacity are not up to modern demands.

They want to fit at least 20,000 into the amphitheatre when they bring a popular act here. The new plan acknowledges that and suggests more terracing on the steeper slopes.

Another issue concerns one of the arena’s most distinctive features, the lake. Some promoters insist on covering it with a temporary stage costing something approaching $100,000 each time. We pay, whether or not we want to see the likes of L.A.B.

The plan proposes such a stage in prefab form… but fails to mention that key word “temporary”. Permanent houses are built of prefab components. Are we losing the lake or not? Somebody needs to explain, preferably in depth.

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff Journalist Jim Tucker in his New Plymouth writing shed.

Ron Lambert says of the cricket ground that while purists may bewail its batting-average-enhancing boundaries, Pukekura’s intimacy recreates some of the lost ambience of the game’s more genteel English origins on village green and rural domain.

“In a modern one-day game, though, this intimacy becomes more than a little intimidating as baying fans alternately cheer or berate their teams with contemporary ferocity.”

He quotes late cricket administrator and councillor Brian Bellringer (after whom the pavilion is named) as saying renowned Kiwi cricketer Martin Crowe was enthusiastic about Pukekura “probably because he made his first 1st-class century there in 1982. Later that day he heard he’d been selected to play for New Zealand against the Australians”.

Many in the cricketing world love the place. In the 2007 Wisden, cricket’s equivalent of the Bible, Pukekura was named one of the six great cricket grounds in the world, the only one in New Zealand to get such a mention.

A media ranking of NZ’s best sports grounds in 2016 placed Pukekura Park third after two other cricket venues, Auckland’s Eden Park and Wellington’s Basin Reserve.

It’s well known our ground is too narrow to meet test match requirements, but so is Eden Park. That has been ignored. We’re not so lucky.

Cricketing authorities (quite a few of them living in Bay of Plenty when I last looked) now say test match-wise our supposedly matchless venue will become that, literally.

There doesn’t seem to be much support in the NPDC report. It proposes closing the entrance road to regular traffic and building a new pavilion, but nowhere does it mention an option to widen the playing area to meet cricket test match requirements.

Ignoring recent burgeoning of women’s sport, NZ cricket bosses have declared they don’t want any more test venues; but would they really ignore past acclamations if we went ahead anyway? Doubt it.

As I’ve said before, the work to enlarge the ground doesn’t seem prohibitively complicated. The groundsmen and I paced it out one day last year and affirmed the north-to-south aspect is already close, so most expansion would need to be between the western and eastern terraces.

While the eastern seating has been recently refurbished, the western lot awaits similar treatment. With the road now declared no longer needed for cars, what is stopping enlargement to the west?

The road and one terrace would need to go, but a ready replacement entrance for service vehicles could be developed from the western end of Fillis St, along the wide track that emerges at the fountain lake and beside the Bellringer Pavilion. A single tree branch would be lost.

How come there’s no mention of all that in the new plan?