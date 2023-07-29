Why Julian Batchelor's anti-co-governance tour is divisive, hurtful, and harmful

Marlborough filmmaker Keelan Walker is turned away from a Stop Co-Governance meeting in Blenheim by tour organiser Julian Batchelor. (Video first published June 20, 2023)

Karen Venables, Dan Lander and Puna Wano-Bryant are part of Rongomau Community Action, a Taranaki group committed to Māori representation, denouncing racism and upholding non-violent active resistance. They explain why they believe Julian Batchelor's anti-co-governance tour is divisive, hurtful, and harmful.

OPINION: "Nau Mai Haere Mai! Welcome to Taranaki!," we said. "We hear you're coming, and you're interested in co-governance. We invite you to sit in a conversation with us and break bread together."

This is the posture of reconciliation that Taranaki is proud of. In the interests of constructive conversation, relationship building, peacemaking, and fostering partnerships across differences, we invited Julian Batchelor to kōrero.

We wanted to welcome him to Taranaki, to sit down with him kanohi te kanohi (face-to-face) in Te Whare Hononga (the house that binds).

We wanted to feed him, break bread with him and, in the spirit of love and grace, challenge his ideas and offer a different perspective on the topic of co-governance. As you might expect, we heard nothing back.

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff Karen Venables, Dan Lander, Puna Wano-Bryant are part of Rongomau Community Action, a Taranaki group committed to Māori representation, denouncing racism and upholding non-violent active resistance.

We are Rongomou Community Action, a Taranaki-based grassroots movement committed to Māori representation, denouncing racism and upholding non-violent active resistance.

For us, this feels like a merry-go-round, except this time it's not Māori wards that are the issue; it's Batchelor's anti-co-governance tour currently travelling the country preaching the “evils” of co-governance.

He says it is about democracy, unity, and law and order. But let's be very clear; it's about none of these things.

Batchelor's anti-co-governance tour is a divisive, hurtful, and harmful tool used to prop up the status quo and ignore the important work of confronting our colonial past and the havoc it wreaked and continues to wreak.

Anthony Phelps / STUFF Julian Batchelor speaks in a tent in a back yard in Picton during his Stop Co-Governance tour after the hotel it was scheduled for withdrew its site as host.

This is not to say that we can't have a conversation about co-governance; we can, but our concern is how Batchelor is going about the conversation.

In a recent letter, Dr Alistair Reese, historian and public theologian, described Batchelor's anti-co-governance meetings as combative and derogatory monologues “that draw upon the Bible, innuendo, dubious scholarship, disingenuous references to respected academics and a disputable historical account of our encounter history”.

At his meetings, Batchelor actively shuts down questions that challenge his views, vets Māori at the door, and physically throws out those who challenge his perspective.

Batchelor liberally scatters terms such as apartheid, elitist, Zimbabwe-state and treason in his talks.

There are no words to describe someone who appropriates the grievances of minorities and flips the script making themselves a victim when what they are actually doing is perpetuating the prejudicial behaviours of the perpetrator.

Fear, division, and hate seem to be the bi-products of the anti-co-governance roadshow. For a tour that says it's about promoting democracy and safeguarding the rights of all New Zealanders, it is in fact the opposite and very disturbing.

And it's this spirit under which this anti-co-governance tour is being conducted that rings alarm bells and warrants reflection by us all.

Rather than promoting constructive open dialogue and fostering partnerships across differences, Batchelor's anti-co-governance tour is driving further division, confusion, and strife.

Does this sound healthy, something we want in our community, or the kind of foundation from which to build a better Ngāmotu and Aotearoa?

To us, there seems to be no interest in dialogue, engaging with serious scholarship, wrestling with New Zealand's brutal colonial past, and working together to build a better future.

Instead, Batchelor seems committed to a way that fails to consider Te Tiriti o Waitangi as our founding document and promotes a refusal to embody Te Tiriti's spirit in ways that bring justice, healing, and the flourishing of both Tangata Whenua and Tangata Tiriti.

While Batchelor speaks of unity, it feels more like division, conformity, sameness and assimilation.

If this work doesn't sound like promoting healthy democracy and unity in our community and nation, it's because it's not.

The work to scupper co-governance is a total disregard for Te Tiriti o Waitangi. It is in itself a programme of assimilation.

It is an active commitment to preserving the status quo that privileges whiteness and inhibits the process of justice, reconciliation and peace in our nation.

Ultimately, it is an activity that stifles the creation of real unity in Aotearoa New Zealand, and, rather than strengthening, weakens the true intent of democracy.

Unity is not sameness. Unity does not equal uniformity. Unity is not conformity. For genuine unity to exist, there must be diversity of opinion.

At its core, unity is a diverse range of people, experiences, worldviews, and perspectives working together to benefit everyone.

This, to us, is at the heart of what co-governance is all about. Co-governance is one way to promote and strengthen democracy and facilitate establishing real, productive, and life-giving partnerships between Tangata Whenua and Tangata Tiriti in this nation.

We have some incredible examples of co-governance approaches in Taranaki.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Taranaki Cathedral Dean Jay Ruka outside the newly opened Te Whare Hononga, the House that Binds.

Here are a few: the shared governance over Taranaki Maunga for its protection and enhancement. Te Hono New Plymouth Airport, a co-governance project with Puketapu and Ngāti Tawhirikura hapū and New Plymouth District Council, which won international and national awards. Te Whare Hononga - The house that binds, a co-governance project between Ngāti Te Whiti and the Te Hāhi Mihingare/Anglican Church.

Te Huinga Taumātua committee, who work alongside the New Plymouth District Council to ensure an iwi voice at the table. The Centre City Strategy, co-designed and governed by Ngāti Te Whiti and NPDC.

Supplied Construction of Destination Play in New Plymouth is due to start later this year.

Destination Play, which has been developed in partnership with Ngāti Te Whiti which has added immense richness and expertise to the project.

The considerable involvement and investment of Te Atiawa in the co-design of the District Plan and the Sports Hub and the beautification of Ngāmotu New Plymouth, enter Ngāmotu House (goodbye Atkinson Building).

In many respects, co-governance is here and is working, and maybe the anti-co-governance tour is the final wail of a dying paradigm. Let's hope so. But as we hope, there is still work to do.

In spite of the attempts to completely destroy Parihaka, Tohu and Te Whiti left us with inspiration. “The owl, the cat, the rat and the falcon will sit together at the same table and eat from the same dish.”

Tohu and Te Whiti had a vision for unity, sharing of mana, power and authority, and sitting together at the same decision-making table.

Co-governance doesn't diminish power; it is quite simply sharing space in a peaceful manner which doesn't avoid conflict but faces it head-on with aroha. This vision of peace and togetherness is our legacy in Taranaki. Let's work together to see this vision come to fruition.