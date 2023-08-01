New paint job for reopened Poet's Bridge at New Plymouth's Pukekura Park

Alan Brown and Linda McGill walk their dogs Roxy and Kiara across the recently opened Poet’s Bridge at Pukekura park.

Pukekura Park’s iconic red bridge across its main lake is open again after months of maintenance work saw it closed to park users.

The 85-year-old Poet’s Bridge, named for a winning racehorse, is the main subject in hundreds of photos of the New Plymouth park, with many photographers favouring the view to the bridge across the lake with Taranaki Maunga peaking above the tree line.

Over the last four months structural repairs to the steelwork and timber handrails were carried out, after which it was given a full repaint.

For those wanting to see the bridge first hand it is advised to pack a raincoat or umbrella, if planning the visit in the next two days, with rain forecast for both Tuesday and Wednesday.

For those who prefer clear skies for their jaunts in the park, Monday’s Metservice forecast for Thursday to Saturday was for sunny weather.

Unfortunately the southeasterly breezes may mean the sunshine will struggle to bring its usual warmth with daytime highs of just 14 degrees Celsius forecast across the fine spell.