Roaming Rotokare by torchlight proves an educational adventure

Walking through the Rotokare reserve near Eltham is a whole new adventure after dark.

The kiwi didn’t see us until the last minute, and he quickly scampered into the undergrowth.

That feathery blur was one highlight of a midwinter adventure, a moonlit guided tour for grownups on Friday at Rotokare Scenic Reserve near Eltham.

It was great, taking torches and following our very knowledgeable guide into the damp bush in search of wildlife unseen on daytime visits.

The night tours, where volunteer guides take family groups into the bush, are held through winter as a small fundraiser and also to show people what is out there.

This one was for adults only, in small groups to have a quieter adventure and hopefully see more creatures.

Supplied Environmental educator Sophie Herlihy often leads groups on night tours at the Rotokare Scenic Reserve.

Our group of four was led by the trust’s environmental educator Sophie Herlihy, who carried a special red light torch for spying on night birds.

We soon heard our first kiwi calling, really close, a raspy, grumpy-sounding call from a female, answered from across the lake by a clear, high-pitched male call, which is where the birds get their name from.

Mrs Kiwi remained hidden, rustling in the undergrowth.

But a little further along, we all heard was more rustling.

Quickly, we switched off our torches and froze in place.

Herlihy‘s red beam swept under a bush, revealing the beady eyes and feathers of ... two pāteke (brown teal ducks), shuffling quickly away from our intrusion to their night ramblings.

These territorial small brown dabbling ducks are often active at night, not just in the daytime, Herlihy said.

Fiona Gordon/Rotokare A pāteke and her ducklings. The small brown dabbling ducks can be seen both night and day.

They are NZ’s rarest waterfowl on the mainland, but not rare at Rotokare, where around 400 live.

At the end of a boardwalk, there’s a pontoon jutting into the lake, a fabulous spot for stargazing on a clearer night.

We didn’t see many stars, but heard pāteke and ruru (moreporks), then a pukeko making that noise like a farm fence wire when you climb it.

Supplied/Rotokare Peripatus stalk their prey in cool, damp, forested areas. It’s lucky they’re not very big.

Once in the deeper bush, our pace changed down a gear, as we all pointed torch beams into every mossy tree and bush, spotting weta and spiders, looking for geckos. In a stream we saw koura (freshwater crayfish) and kokōpu fish.

Herlihy found us a peripatus, a creature which, if it was enlarged a bit by a crazy scientist, could easily star in a Kiwi horror splatter movie.

These multi-legged creatures – described as living fossils – hunt other insects at night, firing jets of sticky fluid at their prey.

Luckily for us, they’re just 2 to 8cm long. The one we saw on a tree was an inky squiggle.

And there were glow-worms, although their numbers have diminished as the kiwi have thrived, because kiwi and tīeke (saddlebacks) like to eat them.

It was a fabulous night, a chance to be like a kid again, and discover a whole new side to the reserve.

Other night tours are planned in August. Visit Rotokare Scenic Reserve Trust on Facebook for details.