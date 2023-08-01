Hāwera students win annual Taranaki farm safety challenge

The annual Taranaki secondary schools farm safety challenge has been held since 1998. (File photo).

Farm safety was at the forefront last Friday, when a team of four students from Hāwera’s Te Paepae o Aotea School won this year’s Taranaki Secondary Schools Agricultural Safety challenge.

The winning team consisted of Luke Barnett, Tyler Midgley, Ryan Hockly and Ronan Hurley.

Stratford High School finished second.

Other participating schools included Sacred Heart Girls’ College, Inglewood High School, Francis Douglas Memorial College, New Plymouth Boys’ High School and Spotswood College.

New Plymouth Injury Safe and Land Based Training hosted the annual farm safety challenge at Francis Douglas Memorial College.

New Plymouth Injury Safe Manager Alisha Stone said that the challenge was a hands-on event.

“It’s about putting safety on farms at the forefront of student’s minds, in a fun and interactive way.”

Teams of four agriculture/horticulture students from Taranaki Secondary Schools competed in the annual event, which had been running since 1998.

The students competed in seven modules covering safe handling of livestock, firearms, first aid, mental wellbeing, emergency preparedness, tractors and quad bikes. There was also a quiz.

A range of organisations helped to deliver the modules including Land Based Training, New Zealand Police, Hato Hone St John, Rural Support Taranaki, WITT Te Pūkenga and Taranaki Civil Defence Emergency Management.