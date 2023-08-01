The cancer-battling mum of four on the hunt for the driver who left her bruised, battered and full of fury

Amy Lapwood says she will not give up until she finds the man she claims crashed into her and sped off before checking if she was OK.

Already fighting stage three parathyroid cancer, Amy Lapwood now has a new battle – to find the man she says crashed into her car and fled the scene leaving her battered, bruised and white-hot with anger.

“If he thinks I am going to let it die down he’s got another thing coming. I’m never giving up,” the Taranaki mother of four said on Monday.

Last week, as she returned to her home in Mahoe after doing the shopping at Stratford New World, her car was hit by another vehicle at the intersection of Palmer and Opunake roads.

The former vet-nurse and trained teacher said the Thursday morning crash was “just like in the movies”, with time seeming to slow down in the seconds before and after impact.

In those few seconds she was able to identify the vehicle as a gun-metal grey Jeep, driven by a man of 30 to 40 years old, wearing an orange and blue high-viz work shirt.

After the crash she signalled for the man to drive off the road and into the car park of a possum product factory just metres from the collision.

Vanessa Laurie/Stuff Lapwood’s Nissan Tiida suffered significant damage in the crash and is likely to be scrapped.

But instead of following her, she said the man got out of his car to check the damage, before speeding off, leaving Lapwood, who was already on the phone to the police, seething.

She said her decision to go public was so the man could see the face of the person he’d left injured and alone when he sped off.

“All he had to do was stop, come and see me, ask if I was OK, give the cops the truth and it would have been all good,” she said.

If the driver had stopped he would have found Lapwood had suffered injuries including a fractured clavicle and deep bruising, and had gripped the steering wheel so tightly during the crash she’d left deep handprints in the rubber.

Though Lapwood could walk following the crash, she was taken to New Plymouth hospital because of the blood thinning medication she was on, while her car was taken away, likely to be scrapped.

Without the car, which she nicknamed Snow White, she said she did not know how she would drive to Palmerston North for her next round of radiation treatment for the cancerous tumours throughout her body.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff The Taranaki woman said her decision to go public in her hunt for the driver was so he could see the face of the person left injured in the crash.

Her car insurance payout is not likely to arrive for another six weeks and the fiercely independent woman said she hates asking for help.

Lapwood said the man’s failure to stop had had a significant impact on her, in some respects greater than her cancer prognosis.

“I can deal with that because I know what I am facing. But when some bloody ass comes out of nowhere and smashes into you. He had no right to take off, he had no right to go into hiding,” she said.

“This is the straw that broke the camel’s back. I consider myself a pretty strong person. I’ve been through a lot in my life but I’m pretty timid to get behind the wheel again, even though I know I have to.”

She said she had not heard from police since the crash and in a bid to find the driver herself she had posted on the Buy and Sell New Plymouth Facebook page on Saturday asking for witnesses.

In the post she included an image of a vehicle she said resembled the Jeep that crashed into her.

“I am a solo mum, I am asking if ANYONE in the community knows of this GREY JEEP with front grill damage and white paint on it's front from my car, to contact NZ POLICE,” she wrote.

Under section 36 of the Land Transport Act 1998 a person can be imprisoned for up to five years if convicted of reckless driving causing injury, or failing to stop at an accident where someone has been injured or killed.

Police have been approached for comment.