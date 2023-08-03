Synchronised Taranaki beach clean aims to encourage community action

In the time it took to set up this photo, Victoria Girling-Butcher and Nicole Boniface from Wild For Taranaki found handfuls of rubbish at Ngāmotu Beach.

Taranaki’s coastline is to get a spruce up on August 13 with a synchronised beach clean taking place.

It’s being organised by Wild For Taranaki in partnership with the Department of Conservation to celebrate Conservation Week, which is in its 54th year and runs from August 14 – 20.

Helping to collect rubbish at their local beach was something anyone could take part in, Wild For Taranaki regional co-ordinator Nicole Boniface said.

People could join an organised cleanup, or just do their own.

“It will be quite casual, and we have groups organising their own beach cleans locally in each community.”

Beaches where cleanup events have so far been confirmed are Sandy Bay, Oākura, East End, Fitzroy, Ohawe, Corbett Park, Ngāmotu, Breakwater Beach (next to boat ramp at Ngāmotu) and Tapuae.

How much rubbish ended up on individual beaches depended on the currents in the area, but there was rubbish to be picked up everywhere, she said.

“It’s not until you get close you see all the pieces of washed-up plastic. Ultimately, anyone doing something is better than doing nothing.

“Whether it’s picking up litter, donating time or money to a local community group, there’s always something you can do to help our environment and the native species that make Aotearoa special.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Girling-Butcher will lead a beach clean at Fitzroy and Boniface wil lead another at Ngāmotu Beach on August 13.

Wild For Taranaki general manager Andy Cronin said the idea was to inspire people to simply take some action.

“Just do something. Beach cleans are something most people can do. We have amazing coastlines in Taranaki, and that rubbish impacts on our marine environment.

“You don't have to wait for an event, just go and pick up some rubbish, plant a tree, get involved, everyone can pick up some rubbish.”

The theme of Conservation Week is ‘taking action for nature’. People could enter to win a spot prize by posting a photo of themselves in action to the Wild For Taranaki Facebook page.

For information about beach cleans and other conservation projects where people can help, visit https://action.wildfortaranaki.nz/upcomingevents