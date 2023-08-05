The cats, the fish and the New Plymouth garden gift fulfilling a lifelong ambition

Amelia de Ridder and dog Speckles hang out in a corner, of Tropics on Mangati, which is opening for the Centuria Taranaki Garden Festival: “I’m a bit nervous because it’s all so new, but people can see what you can grow. I want to do my bit to support the businesses in Taranaki.”

Amelia de Ridder moved back to Taranaki with a second-hand bed, an outside chair and 400 bromeliads.

That was in June 2022 and now, her Bell Block property, Tropics on Mangati, will be open for the upcoming Centuria Taranaki Garden Festival on from October 27 to November 5.

The new garden is bristling with bromeliads, feathered with fronds and vibrant with vireyas. Add a living wall, a fish-filled pond, and ample edibles to get an even clearer tropical picture.

Amelia and husband Robin (Rob) had been living in the Bay of Plenty but decided to move home to Taranaki.

“We left all the furniture to go with the house in Tauranga,” she says.

Her husband of 55 years had been sick, so when he was accepted into a care facility they had to move fast. Rob lost his long battle with dementia on July 9, three days after this interview.

Amelia talks about Rob with deep affection, ensuring the former milk tanker driver is gently entwined in this story.

It’s also a tale about her finding and making a new home.

“I walked in and fell in love.”

But there was a four-metre-high hedge of camellias that had to go. “They were shading the house totally. Naively, I thought I could prune them myself.”

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff While she has had help creating Tropics on Mangati, Amelia says she’s an independent thinker: “We started with a plan that went out the window in 10 minutes.”

Amelia quickly found she needed assistance for highly physical jobs, including some digging and planting on the 644 square-metre section. So, she engaged two separate New Plymouth businesses.

To help with cutting back and clearing, she called on Atawhai Industries, a non-profit organisation motivated to look after and employ people with intellectual disabilities, “who I can’t speak more highly of”.

She feels the same about Sharolyn and Shane Croton, who own Tropical Treasures, a nursery of subtropical outdoor plants and tropical indoor varieties. The nursery is also one of the 42 gardens in this year’s spring festival.

They supported Amelia to create a garden to showcase her bromeliads, even helping in tough times.

She now considers them friends.

“I dug 50 square metres of kikuyu. Then Shane came to deliver two queen palms – he took one look at me and picked up a shovel and, in two hours, dug as much as I had done in a week,” Amelia says.

“Somehow or other the Crotons stayed.”

She is talking of the aptly named couple, not the plant that is native to the tropical forests of southeast Asia and Oceania.

Sharolyn suggested putting in palms and Amelia became a fast fan.

“We have over 20 varieties of palms to provide the shade for the bromeliads,” Amelia says.

“There are 50 or 60 palms crammed in here. I didn’t know about palms – I’ve had roses and cottage gardens in other places, and big ones.”

On Turi St in New Plymouth they had a garden where they grew more than 150 roses. Rob was the pruner.

Shane recommended featuring a food forest, which is coming to fruition.

“We have avocados, tamarillos, which I hate, and olives, which I love,” she says.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Beside the garden path and living wall, Amelia finds peace in her favourite seat on the porch.

A lemon thrives in a corten steel planter, bay trees are growing at the back and raised vege beds are alive with health-giving greens.

But first came the spade work. “There were already two vege gardens and to wreck my body even more, I dug them up,” Amelia says.

Nearby, in a section of the garden starring the Strelitzia “Mandela's Gold”, kangaroo paws in red and blue, plus a starburst-like bromeliad called Aechmea “Fantasia”, a green monkey lies discarded.

“This is an animals’ garden as well.”

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Bromeliads are the stars beneath a tall cabbage tree (tī kōuka) Amelia could do without because it sheds so many blade-like leaves: “It drives me crazy – I say to people, before you put things in, have a think.”

She isn’t talking about the toy creature, but the dog that dropped it there, and three cats, who are great gardening companions.

“As soon as I’m out here the cats appear. You will be reaching in to pull out a weed and suddenly there’s a paw helping.”

Speckles, a seven-and-a-half-year-old springer poodle, also hangs out in the garden, but does have a naughty streak. Just a bit, and certainly not as bad as one of her three female rescue cats.

Bam, a two-year-old tortoiseshell, took a liking to a couple of Amelia’s oranda goldfish, which are living in a pond just outside the dining room – she feeds them from the window.

“They are my pride and joy,” she says of the fish with bubble-like hoods on their heads.

Bam brought one inside as a gift to Amelia.

“She was really quite proud. I thought it would die, but it’s still here.”

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Amelia’s cats often lounge on the chair in the corner of her lush tropical garden, which is dotted with plants that hold special memories for her.

She named it Lucky Yellow.

Another, now called Lucky Orange, got a claw mark from Bam but has completely recovered.

The cat has now been through a successful course of water aversion therapy and Amelia added more plants around the pond. The two sister cats, Sulu and Nala, both aged three, show no interest in fishing.

Amelia’s interest in gardening began when she got married, but she did grow up with her mother creating a beautiful garden and her dad growing veges.

“I was a workaholic,” she admits, listing past fields, including the certification board for trade inspectors, oil and gas, DOC and the disability sector.

“I have worked for 52 years – this (garden) is a gift to myself.”

Turning 72 in August, and having had major surgery, Amelia has slowed down a bit.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff An old well drilling bit seems at home in the Taranaki garden.

Her favourite place to stop, is on the porch. In the evening she sits on an outside chair with a tipple, watching the sun set, the colours bleeding into foliage.

“There’s an awful lot of stress with my husband and health.”

She’s also faced great grief, losing a son from brain cancer and a wee granddaughter in an accident.

This past summer, when Amelia had much-needed surgery, the Crotons stepped in to help.

She was lying in hospital when a phone alert told her someone had entered the property. “Sharolyn waved at the (security) camera – she and Shane came as a surprise to do the planting around the pond.”

Back home, her outlook was uplifting.

“After the operation, it was beautiful lying in bed looking at the garden.”

The Tropical Treasures couple helped her put the garden together and included Rob, when he was visiting. He helped scatter stones, did some painting and stapled shade cloth.

“Even though he couldn’t participate like he used to, he still did.”

Rob and Amelia have always been great gardeners and now one of their two daughters collects cacti and a couple of their four grandchildren love growing pot plants.

“It’s lovely to know that it’s continuing. He would be delighted to know they are going to have green fingers.”

He would also be pleased Amelia now has Tropics on Mangati.

“It’s a life-long ambition to be in the garden festival,” she says.

This story is published as a partnership between the Taranaki Daily News and the arts festival charitable trust TAFT.