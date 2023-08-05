A complex picture in words of losing a loved brother

Jim Tucker is a writer and journalist based in New Plymouth.

OPINION: I’m not sure what to write about this week, which is a bit of a problem for a columnist whose so-called instant wisdom is expected every seven days.

The reason may be grief. Mine for my brother, Rob, has been delayed…until now, it seems.

So, instead of being able to attack an issue in our society and attempt to offer resolution or at least some useful advice to those who profess to govern us, my mind is blank.

I’ve spent a couple of days in bed feeling sorry for myself, and wondering how I can make up for some erratic behaviour of the kind that I suspect goes on within many families when there is tragedy and stress.

The funeral mostly went well. We all did our bit. Respect was paid. There was an aftermath for some of us old coffin carriers, though.

I strained my back and had to have physio…and I had the light end. Why we didn’t wheel him in and out on a trolley I’ll never know.

My relationship with Rob was typically complex. We had worked together as a pretty good team back in the days of newspaper dominance. He took the photos and I took notes. The result was usually an exuberant news story, well-illustrated.

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff Journalist Jim Tucker in his New Plymouth writing shed.

Our lives drifted apart after a relatively short time. By the late 1960s, he had headed up to the Auckland Star and overseas to Britain, returning later to the NZ Herald.

My life remained one centred on words, his on pictures, but we also had to accept management roles to make enough money to feed our families. Journalism has never been well-paid.

He went freelance like most media photographers and found a much better living. I stayed a while longer as editor of the Star but burned out from long days and relentless pressure. I switched to teaching and ran Journalism schools in Auckland, Wellington and New Plymouth.

We both did books, Rob about 35 in the end, renowned for the quality of their illustration. I’m just finishing my 22nd (on Taranaki’s Faull family).

Mine have many more words, but lots of pix, too (there are 450 in the Faulls’). We appear to be a family that likes illustrating life - our Dad took movies; his father did, too.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Tucker, with his grandchildren Clarence Faherty, 9, and Vera Faherty, 8, in December when he was named Taranaki Daily News Person of the Year for 2022.

Rob lived just long enough to hear he’d got a gong at King’s Birthday weekend in June, but our dear government dithered about that to the extent he never got to see it. He died shortly after the announcement.

His family will attend one of the future presentations, when the grandchildren will get final confirmation that granddad really was a special person. As if they needed it.

It’s difficult to accept that he got a different medal from mine, given the massive support that was whipped up. Some 39 letters came in from here and around the wider world (compared with the mere 12 that I got) and there was the business of him raising more than $150,000 for Hospice Taranaki.

I was informed the latter doesn’t count for much, otherwise “rich” people could manipulate the system. Hmmm.

He was treated magnificently by Hospice Taranaki and our family can never thank enough the CE, Paul Lamb, Clinical Services Director Heather Koch and the medical and nursing staff.

There’re other special people I want to mention. One is writer Virginia Winder, who wrote a wonderful series of stories about the photos Rob organised to be auctioned.

There’s editor Matt Rilkoff and his Taranaki Daily News staff, who gave extensive coverage to Rob and his auction. And there was Bonnie, of course, who looked after him until the end.

If I’m honest, I don’t think of him as gone. Even when Rob was home and confined to bed he was still cooking up schemes, including outings in the modified van he and Bonnie bought.

There was still a last book being finished off with the help of Sue O’Dowd, and copies of the photo auction catalogue being sold.

He and I watched a game of footie on his last Saturday. I did the extra commentary and cheering. He lay in his hospice bed and opened his eyes occasionally, just enough to follow what was going on.

His last words to me after the game were: “It’s not good, Jim.” And it wasn’t. He died a day or so later, still hearing us, but unable to be his usual cheerful, vibrant, sometimes annoying, but always outstanding self.

Miss you, bro.