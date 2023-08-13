Taranaki councils keen to see less waste in the region's wheely bins

Stratford and South Taranaki urban residents are being asked to consider changes from a weekly rubbish collection to fortnightly, as is done in New Plymouth.

Taranaki’s three district councils are consulting with their communities on new waste management and minimisation plans that could save money and help the planet.

Each year, Taranaki recycled more than 153,000 tonnes of materials, but more than 61,000 tonnes of waste was sent to the landfill, of which an estimated 44% could have been reused, composted or recycled.

To help reduce the amount of material finding its way into landfills, over the next six years the councils plan to establish a regional organic processing facility in Taranaki, upgrade transfer stations, expand public education and increase local recycling and reuse infrastructure.

New Plymouth District Council began consulting residents on its new plan in early August, and to encourage submissions there were chances to win tickets to Womad or grocery vouchers.

South Taranaki District will begin consulting on a new plan at the end of August, and in Stratford, the consultation begins on August 16.

Both smaller councils also plan to introduce a weekly food scraps collection in urban areas, as New Plymouth District did in October 2019.

Data in a 153-page report on the region’s waste by engineering and environmental consultancy Tonkin and Taylor suggests around 25% of the landfill waste bin (2.7 kg per week) for New Plymouth was food scraps.

In South Taranaki this increased to 37% (3.2kg per week), and in Stratford, applying the average proportion of food waste from New Plymouth and South Taranaki, it was estimated 41% of total kerbside landfill waste was food scraps (3.8kg per week).

123RF Food waste makes up a big percentage of what goes into Taranaki's rubbish bins, and all three councils want to reduce it.

This data suggested potential to improve the capture of food waste in New Plymouth and increase overall capture through new collections in SDC and STDC, the report said.

At present, South Taranaki and Stratford residents have their 120 litre rubbish bins emptied each week, while in New Plymouth it was a 140l bin collected fortnightly.

Reducing the amount of waste to landfill will save the councils (and their ratepayers) money, STDC communications manager Gerard Langford said.

Price rises already affecting the services include fuel and kerbside collection costs, and the Government’s waste levies, which are increasing over time.

“We know that costs will go up quite considerably,” Langford said.

“A fortnightly collection will encourage people to produce less waste, and if food scraps are collected weekly, it will be less stinky.”

Two of the proposals in the NPDC plan are tackling illegal dumping of rubbish by offering alternative disposal or recycling options for commonly dumped materials, and a bookable pick-up service for bulky waste items.

Resource recovery manager Kimberley Hope said work over the past six years, including building The Junction and a depot for recycling commercial waste, and New Plymouth introducing a household food scraps collection, had set the foundation for working towards becoming a zero-waste region.

“Feedback has suggested that for the next six years, we focus on developing our region as a circular economy – one where materials are reused over and over, waste is eliminated and communities are empowered to use existing services better – all helping to restore our environment,” she said in a statement.