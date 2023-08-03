One person in a serious condition after two-car crash on SH3

The crash occurred near the Onaero bridge, north of New Plymouth.

One person is in hospital in a serious condition after two cars collided near the Onaero River bridge on State Highway 3 north of New Plymouth.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they were notified of the crash around 6.39am and sent two ambulances and a rapid response vehicle to the scene.

The spokesperson said they assessed and treated one patient, and they were transported to Taranaki Base Hospital in a serious condition.

Waka Kotahi’s website states the road is closed until further notice due to the crash.

“A serious incident has been reported to emergency services in this area. Please delay your journey or use an alternative route.”

Police said the serious crash unit was attending.

They were also advising of “extremely icy road conditions in the area” and urged motorists to drive to the conditions.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand shift manager Carlos Dempsey said they were requested by St John to attend as there were reports of someone trapped in a vehicle.

Upon arrival the person was no longer trapped, but crews stayed behind to help with first aid and scene control, Dempsey said.

More to come.