One person killed, one seriously injured in two-car crash on SH3

The crash occurred near the Onaero bridge, north of New Plymouth.

One person has died and another has been seriously injured after two cars collided at the Onaero River bridge on State Highway 3.

The two-car crash was reported to police at 6.40am and the road is closed, with no diversion in place.

Police confirmed the fatality in a statement, and a Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they assessed and treated one patient at the scene and transported them to Taranaki Base Hospital in a serious condition.

The death is understood to be the sixth fatality on Taranaki roads this year.

Waka Kotahi’s website said the road would be closed until further notice due to the crash.

“A serious incident has been reported to emergency services in this area. Please delay your journey or use an alternative route.”

Police said the serious crash unit was attending.

They were also advising of “extremely icy road conditions in the area” and urged motorists to drive to the conditions.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand shift manager Carlos Dempsey said they were requested by St John to attend as there were reports of someone trapped in a vehicle.

Upon arrival the person was no longer trapped, but crews stayed behind to help with first aid and scene control, Dempsey said.