SH3 closed at Onaero after serious two-car crash

The crash occurred near the Onaero bridge, north of New Plymouth.

Two cars have collided near the Onaero River bridge on State Highway 3 north of New Plymouth.

Emergency services were alerted to the serious crash about 6.45am.

Waka Kotahi’s website states the road is closed until further notice due to the crash.

“A serious incident has been reported to emergency services in this area. Please delay your journey or use an alternative route,” it states.

In a statement, police said the serious crash unit was attending.

They were also advising of “extremely icy road conditions in the area” and urged motorists to drive to the conditions.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand shift manager Carlos Dempsey said they were requested by St John to attend as there were reports of someone trapped in a vehicle.

Upon arrival the person was no longer trapped and so crews stayed behind to help with first aid and scene control, Dempsey said.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they were notified of the motor vehicle crash around 6.39am and sent two ambulances and a rapid response vehicle to the scene.

The spokesperson said any further questions were to go through New Zealand Police.

More to come.