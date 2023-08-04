Car hits powerpole in Bell Block

About 1420 properties were without power for a period after the crash. (file photo)

Around 1400 properties were without power overnight Thursday after a car hit a power pole in Bell Block just after midnight.

A Powerco media release said 1420 customers were affected by the crash.

“In response to the emergency incident, controllers at Powerco’s Network Operations Centre turned power off to the area as a precaution, affecting 1420 customers,” the release said.

Of these, 1290 customers were reconnected by 1.23am as the site was deemed safe, but 130 customers were still without power, it said.

“Because the affected pole also has transformer equipment mounted on it, the repair work is complex and will likely take most of the day,” the release said.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand shift manager Carlos Dempsey said they were only required to help with scene control and police were the lead agency on the matter.

A St John spokesperson said they were notified of the crash but were not required by police to attend.

More to come.