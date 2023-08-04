Ten Southland youth initiatives backed by $375k in grants

Number 10 has received $50,000 in funding and director Jude Crump it will be used to support youth who are “falling into gaps between funding”. (file photo)

A young parents centre and boxing club were amongst 10 organisations to receive funding in the latest round of Te Rourou, One Aotearoa Foundation grants.

In an emailed statement, Te Rourou community catalyst Mandy Smith said there had been an overwhelming number of applications and $375,000 had been dished out across 10 initiatives.

Smith said the fund was focused on providing funding to organisations creating positive outcomes for rangatahi and a portion of this year’s fund was ringfenced for the Bluff Activation Fund to ensure Bluff was well represented in decisions made.

The recipients were: The Murihiku Young Parents Learning Centre, which got $15,000; Lighthouse Southland with $39,000; Insert Coin to Play Charitable Trust with $40,000; Awarua Whanau Services with $50,000 (made up of $40,000 from Thriving in Murihiku and $10,000 from the Bluff Activation Fund) for youth mentoring and another $50,000 (Bluff Activation Fund) for a feasibility study on a multi-purpose community facility; YMCA Southland with $42,000; Youthline Southland with $46,000; South Alive with $13,000; Southern Queens Boxing with $30,800; and Number 10 Youth One Stop Shop, which got $50,000.

“It was inspiring to see how many people are working toward supporting our young people. It meant a lot of discussion went into making those final decisions, but it really affirmed the notion that locals are the experts in their own communities. We love the initiatives supported by this community,” Smith said.

Number 10 director Jude Crump said the funding would allow the organisation to better support the increasing number of rangatahi who were “falling into gaps between funding”.

“Often a small financial outlay in an emergency or crisis can make the difference between surviving and thriving. We will utilise this money alongside the existing supports we offer to fulfil our vision of ‘healthy, resilient young people’,” she said.

Fund community catalyst Stacy Hughes said it was immediately clear to the funding allocation panel that supporting something like Number 10 was essential for disadvantaged rangatahi.

“Working alongside Number 10 to see the impact of this fund will give a good idea of the real need in the community,” he said.