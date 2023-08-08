Opunake's new hub removing barriers, connecting community with vital services

Sisters Bianca Ruakere, who is Tui Ora's communications contractor and Tui Ora Pou Tū Kūrae Alana Ruakere are thrilled to see the new hub open in their hometown.

A new community hub where people can get help to access government and other services has opened in Opunake.

The Ōpunake Heartland Service centre, a partnership between Tui Ora and the Ministry of Social Development (MSD), aimed to help people who live in rural and isolated areas have equitable access to services.

It was housed in a freshly renovated building just across the road from Coastal Care, which is the base for the town’s medical centre and pharmacy, and 26 other health-related services.

The hub will complement this, helping people access or navigate contact with government departments like Work and Income or IRD, or needing help with housing, budgeting, employment, education or access to healthcare.

At Monday’s opening celebration, Tui Ora Pou Tū Kūrae (chief executive) Alana Ruakere said it was about equality, access and fairness.

“We have too many whanau who struggle to access government support,” she said. “A lot of people finding contacting government departments very baffling.

“This is about breaking down barriers, levelling the playing field and giving whanau what they need to help themselves.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Keri Opai, who is Pou Tikanga for Tui Ora, says a karakia during the opening ceremony for the new Ōpunake Heartland Service centre.

Tui Ora will provide health and wellbeing services from the hub including community nursing, youth services, stop smoking and breastfeeding support, and mental health and addiction services.

“Anybody can come in here, if they want to use the wifi and the computers, or they need a breakout room, they can get a cup of tea and go to a meeting room.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Tui Ora Pou Tū Kūrae Alana Ruakere led the crowd in singing “You are my sunshine” at the opening of the hub.

Opening the facility was heartfelt for Ruakere, who grew up in Ōpunake, the daughter of Anne, a nurse, and Tony who was a GP there for 13 years, at the old doctor’s surgery on Tasman Street.

“I remember it as a place that was always bustling with busy nurses, doctors and reception staff and with whānau – very much the heart of the community,” she said.

“I feel incredibly proud to be returning to Ōpunake with Tui Ora and opening our doors to the community which helped raise me, and to which I owe so much.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Guests gather outside the hub during the opening ceremony on Monday.

South Taranaki District Mayor Phil Nixon said the new facility was especially good news when small towns were more often losing services, including the announcement by TSB Bank of branch closures including Eltham and Opunake.

“In this world where we’re closing down facilities, this community is fortunate to have Tui Ora and MSD working together to serve the whanau here.”