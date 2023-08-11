History in pictures: Having a blast at Moturoa

Moturoa Island is off the coast of Ngamotu/New Plymouth. An extensive breakwater has since been built in the area this photo was taken.

Each week Puke Ariki Heritage Collections unearths one historic photo relevant to the current date.

One of the Sugar Loaf Islands, Moturoa, being blasted for rock on 10 August 1920. Part of an ambitious plan to expand New Plymouth's port.

