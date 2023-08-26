The dangers lurking in alcohol you might be wired to ignore

New Zealanders reach for the booze at almost any occasion, helping make it the country’s most harmful drug.

Jim Tucker is a writer and journalist based in New Plymouth

OPINION: My first awareness of addiction probably came from my own partiality to lollies, as well as childhood observations of family life.

With the latter, I’m not saying my parents were boozers. They weren’t. But there were stories. And the occasional strange visitor, men on their own who knocked on our front door. They all seemed the same – stooped, red-faced, apologetic, shy … and seeking handouts.

They’d survived the war. Just. Now they were on the road, begging from former war mates. They didn’t look too good because they drank, my parents said cautiously after they’d left, always with a few quid from Dad’s pocket to keep them going.

The family stories were raucous yarns about how my young uncles made pocket money before the war by raiding the adults’ beer stocks during parties, emptying the bottles and later claiming the penny refund. Not a sport popular with the drinkers.

So, it was no surprise to read a national mea culpa recently declaring that alcohol is still our addiction of most concern. It came in a report from a bunch of scientists and experts brought together in 2022 to rank drug and alcohol harms to self and others.

Booze was easily top with a score of 88 out of 100. That doesn’t mean other addictions were off the hook: meth (71) is up there, too, as is artificial cannabis (50), tobacco (49), various opioids, and sniffing petrol and solvents.

The “traditional” drugs like real dope (32) and cocaine (16) are less of a worry, apparently, and kava and vaping (both 4) rank low, although concern about the last may since have rocketed.

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff Journalist Jim Tucker doesn’t drink alcohol these days.

In my job, I’ve seen a lot of the downside of addiction, especially in court and out on the roads, and have occasionally wondered why I’m lucky enough not to have joined the ranks.

My son and I were discussing our largely alcohol-free lives (mine more recently, anyway) and agreed it can be a difficult social pathway in NZ. We’re the odd men out, usually.

We both got there via a similar path – a bad experience. As teenagers, we over-imbibed at a social function and behaved accordingly.

Consequently, we made the same decision, although mine was less severe. He would never drink again, while I vowed never to overdo it. I’m now a “zero” man.

What intrigues me is why we both succeeded while others fail. In extreme cases they become alcoholics, although not all admit it. Some do and dry out, forever.

While looking for other scientific research on the dangers of alcohol – mainly to see if anything official has been done with the information in last month’s report (nothing that I can find) – I came across one of the latest probes into why only some people become addicts.

This new report - called “Pathways to the persistence of drug use despite its adverse consequences” - appeared in a publication called Molecular Psychiatry.

It says the thinking circuits in addicts’ brains interact abnormally, both internally and with external influences like malfunctioning family life. This has three notable manifestations, say the researchers, with addicts variously experiencing one, two or all three.

The first has to do with our ability to obtain and understand accurate information about risky substances. The second depends on how we weigh up those risks (if grasped) and if we decide to ignore them. The third involves an eventual willingness to accept the risks are bad and that a “cure” will require total commitment. Age and time may be significant.

Stuff US gangster Al Capone got rich selling booze during prohibition.

None of that is surprising. Humans have been getting out of it by consuming something or other since prehistory. The apparent impossibility of ridding Western societies of the plague of alcohol was never more apparent than during American Prohibition (1920-1933).

We’re getting somewhere with tobacco (thanks to Helen Clark’s early efforts) but many people continue routinely to treat most drug misuse as inconveniently illegal. It seems discordant that the highest level of angst attends the most legalised of them all, the booze.

Looking beyond our hard-working public health and counselling services, what are our political leaders doing about alcohol? It’s challenging to find that out from online political, bureaucratic and media outlets, with one exception, perhaps - lawmaking.

Parliament’s current select committee agenda has a single relevant item on which people can make a submission, a suggested amendment to the 2012 sale of liquor laws to allow wineries to charge for cellar door tastings.

That’s sure to help someone … but it’s unlikely to be addicts.