Taranaki Timebank members show off creations at extravaganza

Amy Skelton and Meryl Henry-Schou with Carol Henderson, Eltham, who won the sustainable fashion section with Lest We Forget.

Taranaki Timebank sewers have created special lap blankets to help people in South Taranaki with dementia, along with imaginative costumes from waste materials.

More than a dozen fidget blankets were presented to Glenda Orr from Alzheimers Taranaki Hāwera branch during the Taranaki Timebank Upsewing Extravaganza held on July 29.

Fidget blankets are lap sized fabrics blankets with interesting tactile bits and bobs (e.g. buttons, ribbon, beads) attached for people who are agitated or anxious to twiddle in their hands. They are designed to trigger memories, stimulate senses, and the brain whilst keeping 'restless hands' busy.

Upsewing participants, led by Meryl Henry-Shou and Leah Coplestone, sewed the blankets from remnant textiles collected by the Upsewing Group.

The project has been an opportunity for experienced and new sewers to give back to the wider community with timebank members earning timebank credits for their efforts.

It demonstrates the circular economy that Taranaki Timebank facilitates in the Taranaki region, taking textiles destined for landfills, repurposing and upcycling them, marketing co-ordinator Anthea Ibell said.

Volunteers sewing the repurposed goods earning time credits that they can “spend” on receiving services from other timebank members.

A capacity crowd filled the Salvation Army Church in Hāwera for the Upsewing Extravanganza, where many of the garments were modelled by their creators.

The team of 20 members who organised and hosted it earning credits for their work.

The costumes were created with waste, secondhand and found materials, and included plastic bags, net curtains, wedding table accessories, egg carts, paper and repurposed clothing.

A woven costume titled Mahuika – Goddess of Fire by Debbie Robinson, Normanby, and modelled by Taiharuru Ratima won the Ko Puanga, Ko Matariki category.

It took Debbie approximately eight weeks to weave the costume after the harvesting, drying and experimenting with dyes to get the best colour results

Kathy Cooper’s My Kakahu was highly commended.

Carol Henderson, Eltham, won the sustainable fashion section with Lest We Forget, and Upsized Recycling by Heather Ward, Hāwera, was highly commended.

Henderson spent four months making her coat from a blanket that belonged to her grandfather, and the names embroidered on the coat, along with 150 hand knitted poppies, are a tribute to him and all the people who did not return home after WW1.

Henderson also won the Trash to Treasure section, with Pretty in Pink, which was modelled by Mercedes.

It was made using wedding table runners, old sheets and builders’ tape, and featured a pair of boots without heels.

Mum and daughter duo Janine O’Keefe and Sakyia, were highly commended with Flora the Forest Fairy.

The Steampunk section saw RetroRevive: The Sartorial Contraption by Melanie Graham, Hāwera, placed first, and Leather Face by Robert Tauira, Hāwera, was highly commended.