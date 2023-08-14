Billion dollar roading schemes, the election and the lack of a 'long term' blueprint for New Zealand's infrastructure

National Party leader Christopher Luxon is proposing spending $24 billion on new roads and upgrades.

Neil Holdom is the mayor of New Plymouth district

OPINION: In the whirlwind of election promises and grand visions, New Zealand's political landscape is currently dominated by the race for transport infrastructure supremacy.

Amidst this frenzy, both major political parties have recently unveiled their multi-billion-dollar transport proposals, raising eyebrows and questions about funding, maintenance, and the nation's long-term infrastructure strategy.

First out of the gates was National with $24 billion of new roads of national significance and related upgrades.

The shopping list of projects stretches from Northland to Queenstown, from four lane highways to bypasses and business cases.

Labour immediately criticised National and claimed the numbers used to estimate the policy costs were drastically undercooked.

But days later in what could only be considered a “hold my beer” response, Labour upped the ante, with two Auckland harbour road tunnels and a subterranean rail link loosely valued at $45b.

A recent opinion piece in Stuff astutely observed that the era of political principles appears to be fading as the general election draws near.

This observation becomes painfully evident as political parties vie for voters' attention with dazzling transport policy announcements, each seeking to outdo the other.

Yet, among the grand plans and grandstanding, a crucial issue remains neglected: the underlying condition of New Zealand's national roading infrastructure.

The data from Waka Kotahi is stark - our national road network is deteriorating, and the government has resorted to borrowing to fund even routine state highway and local road maintenance.

It's a paradoxical situation where substantial financial commitments are being made without transparent funding strategies.

This situation is a symptom of a broken funding model that successive governments have failed to address.

The costs of maintaining existing infrastructure have taken a back seat to the allure of inaugurating new projects, and this has led to a decline in road quality across the country.

In a nutshell no politician ever cut a ribbon on a road resealing project.

As a result we’ve experienced years of inadequate maintenance funding, suboptimal processes, and problematic contractor arrangements.

The outcome is a national network where large sections of highway have passed the end of their intended lifespan, and the average remaining useful life across the entire network is less than two years.

While the allure of votes prevails in the lead-up to elections, the broader context is essential. The need for joined-up thinking across transport, energy, economy and emissions becomes more apparent.

It begs the question. Where is the integrated long-term blueprint for New Zealand's development to 2050 and beyond?

Can our political overlords not agree to the application of sound asset management principles informed by science and economics to develop a longer term vision for Aotearoa with a focus on achieving efficient and predictable economic outcomes to underpin improvements in the standard of living for all our people?

Conversations with transport spokespersons from various political parties reveal a surprising level of agreement.

Julie-Ann Genter of the Greens, Simon Court from Act, Debbie Ngarewa-Packer from Te Pati Maori, and Simeon Brown from National all concur on the necessity of maintaining the state highway networks to acceptable standards.

They acknowledge the crisis exacerbated by years of underfunding and compounded by recent severe weather events.

To its credit, the current Labour administration has increased road maintenance budgets over the past three years in an attempt to halt the decline, albeit relying heavily on borrowing.

But the reality demands a much more substantial financial commitment to genuinely reverse the effects of over a decade of underinvestment.

Amidst this landscape of pledges and pragmatism, a pivotal juncture looms with the imminent release of Labour's revised transport government policy statement (GPS) expected any day now.

Previous drafts suggested a shift of funds away from road maintenance to bolster public transport initiatives.

However, the dire impact of recent natural disasters prompted a rethink with a focus on maintenance and resilience, as Kiwis began to understand just how fragile New Zealand's transport networks are.

The revised GPS will answer a crucial question: if the government is prepared to bite the bullet and increase fuel taxes and road user charges to lock in the necessary funds to maintaining the nation’s existing roads over the long term?

The policy presents a litmus test for the administration's capacity to balance ideological aspirations, credibility, and political necessity.

Amidst this tumult and with an increasing realisation of the massive cost of climate change looming, the need for a more cohesive, forward-thinking strategy becomes even more urgent.

It's time for New Zealand to embrace an integrated, long-term vision that transcends party lines and election cycles.

Joining the dots between transport, energy, economy and emissions planning would pave the way for a more robust and sustainable future planning framework.

Applying good asset management principles and encouraging cross-party collaboration on key issues offers the potential to deliver more efficient and predictable economic outcomes, ensuring that the promises made today are fulfilled responsibly for the benefit of future generations regardless of short term electoral outcomes.

As voters, New Zealanders deserve more than fleeting electoral grandeur; they deserve a comprehensive, well-crafted strategy that navigates the nation toward a sustainable future of stability, resilience, and shared prosperity.