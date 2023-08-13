One in critical condition after overnight crash in Taranaki

One person had been flown to Taranaki Base Hospital after a serious crash in Te Roti. (File photo)

One person has been flown to hospital after a serious crash in Taranaki overnight.

A member of the public alerted emergency services to the single-car crash near the intersection of State Highway 3 and Boylan Rd in Te Roti just after 1am on Sunday.

Fire and Emergency Central shift manager Jill Webley said crews worked to extricate the person from the vehicle.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said two ambulances and a helicopter were sent to the scene.

The person received critical injuries and was flown to Taranaki Base Hospital, they said.

Police will continue to make inquiries into the circumstances of the crash, a police spokesperson said.