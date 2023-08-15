Taranaki Daily News letters to the editor

The three-storey Kainga Ora social housing project in New Plymouth ie expected to be completed by the middle of 2024.

Irate about the rate increase

I am horrified by the latest rates increase by the council. I live in Seaview Rd and my rates have gone up from $2997.55 to $4102.45, which I make to be an increase of over 26%.

What happened to the 12.4% rate increase the council said they would impose?

I do not understand how this council can justify this increase during a time where middle and low-income families are really struggling.

My wife and I are both retired so this increase is going to have a huge effect on the amount we will have to spend on essentials like food, which are all going up rapidly too.

I wonder if this council announced these changes prior to the election whether there would have been quite a few different faces in important places.

Bruce Collier, New Plymouth

Social housing questions

Some facts that have been overlooked regarding social housing in Leach St.

Three will be 44 units, 68 bedrooms, and only 18 car parks. A three level building with no lifts. There is no ground level storage facility for those living on levels 2 and 3, yet 1km away from this complex is the awesome 13.5 km Coastal Walkway.

For people/families that don’t have a car, why is there not a place for them to store bikes etc?

The community children’s playground is in the middle of the complex surrounded on 3 sides by 10m high buildings, there is no access to public toilets.

Within a three-minute walk of this complex there are seven fast-food, four liquor, and three cigarette outlets. The nearest bus stop is up the hill by Boys’ High. No buses run on the weekends.

The legislation that allowed this build talks about creating “sustainable, integrated thriving communities”. Yet 60% of the area around this complex is commercial, there is no community for Kāinga Ora customers to become part of.

There will be a number of young people living in this complex, what are they going to do on the weekends/evening – roam the streets of the New Plymouth CBD?

The close proximity of the alcohol and fast food outlets will have a negative impact on the health and wellbeing of those living in this complex. Is this build an example of forward thinking when it comes to social housing in New Plymouth?

Bob Knox, New Plymouth

Social housing part of the answer

So sorry Gail Prestidge and John de Bueger - the days and decades of catering for the private and privileged motorcar owners are nearing an end.

The brilliant new housing complex is for housing people in need and only 20 spaces for their cars. And their new homes have been built very close to town, shops, supermarkets and bus routes. And I don’t think there’ll be too many Teslas parked up there.

After much striving recently, we have a reasonable bus service around the city if only people would leave their cars at home. They would find it a lot cheaper than using their cars and having “to fight it out in the streets” to get a park.

Indeed, Aotearoa has 5 million cars, and surely, after seeing the fiery debacles in the northern hemisphere (eg Rhodes;-22,000 tourists evacuated and Hawaii/Maui; thousands of tourists endangered, etc) it’s hopeful that we begin to rethink our unbridled lust for our cars and the damage being done to the environment.

Bring on more buses and excellent public transport. No more fighting in the streets for a park and no more parking tickets.

Lesley Olley, New Plymouth