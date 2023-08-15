Taranaki's offshore wind farms brought a step closer with new hub

Taranaki Offshore Partnershipâs Giacomo Caleffi is keen to share details of its planned project with the community in South Taranaki.

A new information hub in Hāwera is the first tangible public step towards seeing offshore wind farms in the coastal waters of South Taranaki.

The Taranaki Offshore Partnership, one of two groups to have announced detailed plans for offshore wind, opened its new information hub in Hāwera on Monday, with a blessing by Ngāti Ruanui.

The partnership - a collaboration of the NZ Super Fund and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners - wants to build a one gigawatt wind farm off the coast of South Taranaki, requiring an initial capital outlay of $5 billion.

The project will create hundreds of jobs and could potentially see a new port at Pātea.

At the opening on Monday, South Taranaki deputy mayor Rob Northcott, said the project was an exciting one for the district.

“I’m excited by the opportunities it will bring to Pātea, the future for our rangatahi, the career opportunities,” he said.

“It’s exciting to be part of the transition from fossil fuels into renewable energy, to be part of New Zealand’s goal of being completely renewable by 2030.”

Catherine Groenestein/Stuff The Taranaki Offshore Partnership's Giacomo Caleffi and Sarah O'Donnell, with John Redwood from NZ Super Fund (centre) are pleased to have their hub open in Hawera.

Partnership spokesperson Giacomo Caleffi said the new office in Hāwera will be a one-stop-shop for sharing information about the project with the community.

”We’ve been talking about offshore wind for the past 18 months but in fairly limited offshore wind circles, now we are reaching out to the community, it's an opportunity for the community in South Taranaki to ask questions about what we are thinking, and for us to find out what’s the best way to look at a project like this.”

Information sessions were being organised, and people could just drop in, he said.

The sessions will provide information on offshore wind, environmental aspects, potential jobs, and iwi and community involvement.

In June, the partnership launched a FLiDAR (a floating buoy-like device) that measures wind speed, about 37km offshore. It would read the wind speeds for one to two years, he said.

The partnership was also investigating areas off the Waikato coast, he said.

Supplied The Veja Mate fixed bottom offshore wind farm in Germany, developed by Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners, which wants to build a wind farm off the South Taranaki coast and has opened an office in Hāwera.

South Taranaki had the best wind resource, but Waikato had more capacity in its transmission network, Caleffi said.

“We’re pretty sure the wind is pretty good. South Taranaki has much stronger wind conditions, if it starts anywhere, it should be here because of that wind resource.”

He said a number of things, including the legislative framework for the new industry, needed to fall into place to enable the project to go ahead.

The Government released a consultation document last Wednesday which included creating a new feasibility permitting system to spur the development of offshore wind farms.

The proposed regime was modelled roughly on the existing Crown minerals rules, which govern mining and oil and gas production.

Meanwhile, in November a consortium comprising BlueFloat Energy, Energy Estate and Elemental Group, announced plans to build a wind farm off the South Taranaki bight.

It would be New Zealand’s first offshore wind farm and would be built 22km off the coast of South Taranaki by the end of the decade, the $4 billion project’s backers said.