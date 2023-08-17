What's on in Taranaki: August 18-27

A list of some of the events happening in Taranaki over the next week or so.

Taranaki Careers & Training Expo, August 20 and 21, TSB Stadium

Take part in a collaborative art project, perform CPR on a life-like mannequin and beat the vertical jump record at this year’s Taranaki Careers & Training Expo on Sunday and Monday at TSB Stadium New Plymouth. The annual expo has free entry and features more than 40 exhibitors showcasing hundreds of career and training options for school-leavers and those looking to upskill or retrain. Free entry, Sunday 10am-3pm, Monday, 8.40am-3pm

Lunchtime Concert, Methodist Centre (Whiteley Memorial Church), 12.15pm, Wednesday, August, 23

Blueswoman Karen Clarke, known for her onstage warmth, mahogany vocals and driving guitar style will play an easy listening upbeat selection of rhythm and blues based numbers.

Mentored by Bic Runga she will include her own original songs. Karen shifted to Taranaki from the Kapiti Coast ten years ago and is active in the Taranaki music scene. Koha appreciated.

If you have an arts or entertainment event you would like to be included please email details as per the format used above to taranakinewsdesk@stuff.co.nz, subject line: What’s On. Leaflets, flyers or unformatted listings will not be included. Deadline: Wednesday, 12 noon.