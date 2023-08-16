Dogs with jobs: Law enforcement on a leash

There’s nothing much Acura the police dog likes better than a fast-paced game of hide and seek – finding someone who’s trying to dodge police attention by tracking them through streets, parks, paddocks and backyards.

Her partner against crime is Senior Constable Tony Willetts, from the police dog team based in New Plymouth.

Acura is one of a nationwide police dog squad that responds to 30,000 incidents a year.

The two have been operational for about a year, and they both love their work.

“Every day is a clean slate, you don't know what your day’s going to end up like when you start your shift. It’s the best job in the police, no doubt,” Willetts said.

Before he became a dog handler, he worked as a front line officer for 15 years, and fostered 5 different pups for the police.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Acura is Senior Constable Tony Willetts' partner against crime.

Acura was already in training with another handler before he took her over.

Police dogs have to demonstrate skills in obedience, control, tracking and bite work before they become operational.

“She was two years old when I got her, she was good to go, once we had got to know each other, we hit the ground running really,” he said.

Working closely together, they’ve quickly formed a deep bond.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Police dog Acura excels at tracking people.

“She’s my partner, she’s my mate, we go to work together, and we look after one another,” he said.

As well as tracking people, Acura will search buildings if someone was hiding.

“It's just really rewarding when you get to find someone who otherwise would have got away, you get to help hold someone to account. That’s awesome when that happens. All the training, all the hard work you've done pays off,” he said.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff When Acura's got her vest on, she's ready for work.

“And we have lots of jobs where just her presence alone is enough to make someone comply. That’s really good for the safety of other frontline cops.”

If Willetts ever drops his car keys, he knows Acura will find them for him, as she can locate objects as well as people.

Acura’s name is Latin, and translates as ‘done with precision’.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Acura waits for her next command during a training session.

Both she and Willetts have to train to maintain their fitness.

“We’re going wherever the track leads us, often that can be challenging,” he said.

“Sometimes she’s too smart, instead of jumping the big fence, she’ll look for a way round.”

Acura’s favourite toy is a canvas sausage on a rope.

“Everything is a game, she loves the game, that’s how we train them. It’s work for her, but she’s working to have a game,” he said.

Although a high drive dog, she was good at switching her energy on and off, Willetts said.

“At home, she’s pretty chilled, but when I put her vest on her, it's time to go to work.”