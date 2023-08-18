Stratford's ambitious plan to make it safe for kids to bike to school

Stratford District Council director of assets Victoria Araba and Mayor Neil Volzke are looking forward to seeing more children cycling around the town when a new transport safety project is completed next year.

Stratford District Council has unveiled a transformative plan for a network of cycleways, wider footpaths and safe crossings it hopes will dramatically increase the number of children who bike and walk to school.

The $7.8 million school safety improvement project will create tamariki-friendly links between Stratford schools and key destinations in the community.

“This is the opportunity to change the way we do things in our district,” director of assets Victoria Araba said.

In a recent survey of parents, 60% of respondents said their children would walk or cycle more if it was safer, she said.

“The point of all of this is to encourage our young people in particular to cycle more, and that includes riding scooters, electric skateboards, to provide exercise and healthier outcomes for them, and also its environmentally-friendly.”

It was hoped the project would encourage the rest of the community to use active transport.

“Historically we have been designing and building roads for cars, now we have to include everyone that uses the roads, especially the vulnerable – children, older people, kids in strollers, everyone should be able to use the roads safely.”

Catherine Groenestein/Stuff Safe crossings have already been installed outside Avon Primary School and Stratford High School.

Araba said changes were also planned in the town’s CBD, with the current crossing over SH3 beside the glockenspiel likely to be moved, and a possible second crossing added.

The council is contributing $1.56m to the project, wit h 80% being funded from the $348 million Transport Choices programme through Waka Kotahi’s Climate Emergency Response Fund.

Connections would be developed between the schools to Wai o Rua – Stratford Aquatic Centre, the TET Multisports Stadium, and SH3, and a safe crossing point installed on Pembroke Rd for better access into and from Taranaki Diocesan School.

“These locations were chosen because we’re trying to link up key destinations across the town,” mayor Neil Volzke said.

“I can understand people being concerned with young kids riding bikes, they have to make sure they'll feel safe.

“The biggest risk factor is from cars, so separating them out is a very practical and simple way to make things a lot safer.”

Andy Jackson/Stuff Work is under way to provide a safer way to cross SH3 in Stratford's CBD. (File photo).

The first phase of work would be in Hamlet, Regan, and Portia streets on the north side of Stratford, and Miranda, Celia, and Hamlet streets to the south.

Phase two includes accessible crossing points on SH3 and walking and cycling paths to improve connections from key residential areas to Stratford High School, Stratford Bike Park and Whakaahurangi Marae.

Low concrete barriers would be used to create cycle lanes along one side of the street, with gaps for driveways.

Where there was no room for a cycle path, footpaths would be widened to accommodate cyclists and pedestrians.

Araba said the timeframe was very tight because the work had to be completed by July 1, 2024.

Once the plans were finalised, work could begin in the next two months.

Consultation with the community begins on Friday with a series of meetings and drop-in sessions at schools and the library.

Residents were being asked to share their views on where the cycle lanes were to be built, she said.

The council had also secured funding of $180,000 to create bike storage facilities at the three primary schools.

For more information, visit Stratford.govt.nz/HaveYourSay or view the plans at the Stratford library, aquatic centre or council office.