Changing room ban at Stratford pools angers regular swimmer

Stephen Cassidy enjoys swimming at Stratford's Wai O Rua aquatic centre but is unhappy the main changing area is closed to the public whenever school groups are using the pools.

Swimmers at Stratford’s new $22 million aquatic centre are being barred from the main changing rooms whenever school groups are using the pools.

The Wai O Rua Stratford Aquatic Centre, which opened in October, was regularly used by local schools which don't have their own swimming pools.

A policy granting the school groups exclusive access to the changing rooms had astounded Steve Cassidy, 65, a regular swimmer, who said there were not enough alternative changing rooms to cater for the other swimmers.

Cassidy said the frequent closures were unacceptable.

“They're saying it’s a minor inconvenience – it’s not. Last Friday I was talking to a lady in her 70s who said she just wanted to use the bathroom, and couldn’t.

“It’s really, really annoyed me, this is a brand-new facility, it’s there for everyone to enjoy, but they are preventing perfectly good people from enjoying the facilities,” he said.

Vanessa Laurie/Stuff The policy giving schools exclusive use of the group changing rooms came into effect when Wai o Rua opened.

Cassidy thought some urgent cleaning was being done when he arrived for his swim one morning in May and found signs outside both the men’s and women’s changing rooms saying they were not available.

When he went to shower and change an hour later, they were still closed, and all six private changing rooms, which do not all have toilets and showers, were occupied.

When he asked a staff member about it, he was told to use one of the private rooms.

“’This one’s available’ she said, didn’t bother knocking but simply yanked open the door, only to find a very elderly gentleman standing up, totally naked (now in shock and embarrassment) and being assisted in his dressing by a family member or caregiver,” he said.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff The new Wai O Rua aquatic centre opened in October 2022. (File photo).

Cassidy wrote a letter of complaint to the Mayor after the incident, and it was passed to acting community services director Chade Julie.

Julie said all staff had been reminded to knock and announce themselves prior to opening change room doors to avoid a repeat of the incident.

He said the changing room policy was “to reduce potential complaints of noise and loud behaviour, untidiness of the changing facilities during or after the school group has left, and possible inappropriate behaviour either being displayed by or exposed to the children while they’re getting changed”.

Schools were required to have teachers as supervisors.

“However, this is an additional measure that we’ve put in place to protect our young people.”

Julie suggested pool users ring ahead of their visit to ask how busy the pools were.

“We think most of the community would understand that we are trying to reduce the risk of exposure or incidents by removing a group of potentially vulnerable young children from an environment where they would otherwise have to shower and get changed in front of adults they don’t know.

“As a parent of young children, I would welcome any facility or service that considers their wellbeing.”

Meanwhile, a New Plymouth District Council spokesperson said shared changing facilities at the New Plymouth Aquatic Centre were open for all users.

“If we got a request we would consider it, and also how it would affect the operation of the facility and other users,” the spokesperson said.

At the Hāwera Aquatic Centre, schools get to decide where students will get changed, South Taranaki District Council communications manager Gerard Langford said.

“We do provide a couple of options to the schools if they request them. For example some schools opt to use our outdoor changing rooms (which are closed to other users for 8 months of the year) or some use the family change rooms.”