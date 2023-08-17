Taranaki high school closed after 'threat' but police have no further safety concerns

A Taranaki high school was closed on Thursday after a threat was made against it.

In an emailed statement, Inglewood High School principal Rosey Mabin said early on Thursday the school was advised the police had a concern and requested it close for the day.

The school alerted parents to the closure via email and also posted to its Facebook and said: “due to unexplained circumstances our school is closed today (Thursday 17th August). No students are to be on the school site.”

Police made inquiries to identify those involved and verify the legitimacy of the threat and by 9.30am had found there was no further safety concerns.

In her statement at 9.45am, Mabin said everyone is safe and accounted for.

“We are grateful to our school community for their co-operation and understanding in the situation and very thankful to our police for the way they have managed things.”

The school would reopen as normal on Friday.