Taranaki high school closed after 'threat' made

Inglewood High School is closed for the day. (file photo)

A Taranaki high school has been closed for the day due to 'unexplained circumstances' that have seen police on site.

In a post on its Facebook page about 6.30am, Inglewood High School said: “Due to unexplained circumstances our school is closed today (Thursday 17th August). No students are to be on the school site.”

It’s understood there is a police presence at the school and parents were advised of the closure by email.

In a statement, police said they were aware of a threat that had been made towards the school.

“The school has been advised to remain closed.

“Inquiries to identify those involved and verify the legitimacy of the threat are ongoing.”

Police thanked the community for complying with security advice while they worked to ensure the safety of everyone involved.