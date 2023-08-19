FIFA Women's World Cup makes us all big winners

The FIFA Women’s World Cup has been an outstanding tournament.

Jim Tucker is a writer and journalist based in New Plymouth

OPINION: Minister of Sport Grant Robertson must be pleased with himself. In his shoes, I’d be using the words “incredibly delighted”.

New Zealand may not have won the FIFA women’s football world cup, but it sure as hell feels like we did.

Hosting one of the most successful sporting occasions of all time is an unbeatable feeling. And for it to happen in election year is priceless for someone who also hosts that treacherous beast, the economy.

The economy is all take, as capricious as a 3-year-old predicting weather. None of its minders are happy, their lugubriousness oozing out of TV news night after night.

But not sport. Especially women’s sport. Who’d have thought? Not men. Or should I say, not most men.

Tomorrow night Aussie time, we’ll all be spellbound as 25 women (I’m including the officials) take to billiard-table turf in Sydney to dazzle us for the last time (this time) with displays of athleticism, fitness and utter determination.

Lin and I have enjoyed these spectacles in equal measure. Me, because I’m a fickle fan of big sport, mostly addicted to men’s rugby at Super and test levels, cricket, and Olympic and Commonwealth Games.

The women’s football of the past few weeks has awakened new possibilities to build on those so spectacularly revealed last year by women’s rugby. This time, our national pride has been embellished in an even broader sense.

The tournament has been so world-watched, so well-staged, involving such a high standard of performance in the planet’s most popular game, that being a co-host has made us feel even better about New Zealand.

There’s been something truly Anzac about this, a revival of a spirit born of war. I never thought I’d be barracking for an Aussie sports team, but there we were this week, virtually praying our mates across the Tasman would clean out the Poms.

Brendon Thorne/Getty Images Australia’s defeat by England stung New Zealanders as much as Australians.

My ancestry is Pom. So how does that compute? Was there a bit of “colonies fight back” in there? No doubt I’ll be backing the highly organised English tomorrow, although I have some doubts about their shove-fest approach.

My admiration for Sam Kerr and her fellow players grew as we watched them endure what looked like rough-house bullying. The refs seemed blind to it.

Aussies being bashed aside, people everywhere – especially in FIFA - are marvelling at our countries.

We’ve emerged as scenic and organised, and seem prosperous, relaxed and optimistic (the latter despite some of us struggling with the cost-of-living, housing, mental health issues, petty crime … and the wearisome shenanigans of election politics).

Comparing this latest triumphant women’s sporting tournament with last year’s rugby world cup version is inevitable.

Both attracted massive patronage, TV and actual, male and female, with FIFA’s breaking stadium records, selling 700,000-plus seats across NZ’s 29 matches. In the end, bums-on-seats means everything.

But in both cases, such success raises questions about a transition of power that must be addressed in sporting boardrooms, coaching boxes, commentary positions and media outlets.

There were no male refs apparent during FIFA, so that’s apparently sorted. But the others have a long way to go.

Only 12 of the tournament’s 32 teams had a woman as head coach – New Zealand’s Jitka Klimkova being one - with just three reaching the final 16. England’s Sarina Wiegman has guided her team to the final, so carries the aspirations of women coaches in all sports.

Will all those male coaches continue to be accepted as this hugely significant growth in women’s sport gains momentum?

That will depend on who stays at the helms. From the TV coverage, they seem mostly male. One of them even demanded something typically masculine, a police escort. Not in this country, bud.

The commentary situation is more hopeful, so far as immediate change is concerned.

Yes, it was pleasantly dominated by peerlessly informative Englishmen telling us how many minutes players had to go before they achieved some milestone or other, but some of their women right-handers faltered.

In earlier stages, some relied on an over-use of technical jargon to bolster their confidence, a noticeable flaw among TV presenters who feel a bit overawed.

I’m confident that will change quite quickly, if the women’s rugby world cup is anything to go by. As NZ’s success built, so did the assuredness of female Kiwi comperes. These days they can foot it with any male, and the respect is mutual.

Now, Mr Robertson, isn’t there something going on about equal pay for women? That’ll be sportswomen, too.