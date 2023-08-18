A picture of Taranaki history: Opunake Patriotic Carnival

The Opunake Patriotic Carnival was held in 1915.

The Opunake Patriotic Carnival was held in August 1915 to raise money for wounded soldiers.

A costume parade, sideshows, fortune tellers, guessing games and auctions raised over £450, the equivalent of more than $78,000 in today’s money.

