Waitara house damaged in fire

A fire investigator was called to the scene of a house fire in Waitara to determine how a fire on Thursday evening started. (File photo)

Three fire crews battled a blaze at a property in Waitara on Thursday night.

Firefighters were called to the Plediades St address around 6.30pm and found the fire “well involved”, Fire and Emergency New Zealand shift manager Chris Dalton said.

Crews extinguished the blaze quickly but could not determine a cause, so a fire investigator was called and visited the scene Friday morning.

The fire was not suspicious, only under investigation because there was no obvious cause, Dalton said.