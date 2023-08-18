TSB back on board as naming sponsor of New Plymouth's Festival of Lights days after ending 19-year association

Last week TSB confirmed they had pulled out of New Plymouth’s famed Festival of Lights. This week they have confirmed they are back in.

A week after it confirmed it was ending its 19-year sponsorship of New Plymouth’s hugely popular Festival of Lights, TSB has u-turned and signed on for another three years.

In a press release, the Taranaki-based bank’s marketing and communications boss Justine St John said the company had been listening to customers feedback regarding the festival and how it was one of “the important ways TSB gives back to the community”.

The sponsorship means the summer and winter festivals will continue to be called the TSB Festival of Lights.

Just one week ago St John confirmed the bank had not renewed the festival partnership because it was looking to consolidate sponsorships and focus more on its partnership with Womad.

Council community and customer group manager Helena Williams said she was delighted to have TSB back on board for the next three years.

“The Festival of Lights is loved by people across the country, so we are moving ahead with organising this summer’s event and had a positive response from several interested parties but are excited to be continuing the longstanding partnership with TSB.”

Seven days ago Williams said the council was looking for a new naming rights sponsor after TSB pulled out.

The New Plymouth District Council organised summer event is the district’s biggest festival, drawing in tens of thousands of visitors and pumping millions into the economy over the five weeks it runs.

For the last two years a smaller winter festival has also been run in the city’s CBD and Coastal Walkway over Matariki Weekend.