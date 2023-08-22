Taranaki Daily News letters to the editor: roading and cycling special

Protected cycle lanes are one idea on the table regarding how New Plymouth District Council plans to use $17 million to make the city a safer place to bike and walk.

A selection of letters to the editor from the last week or so.

The beauty of being out of the way

This morning I read an article by a cyclist complaining about motorists behaviour. I beg to disagree.

I cycle everywhere, thousands of kilometres a year. In my experience 99.9% of drivers are respectful.

Yes, there is the occasional ‘incident’ but did I contribute perhaps? Just perhaps, mind you!

There is a basic problem of course. Vehicles are fast and hard and ugly. We cyclists are slow and soft and beautiful, but we break easily.

So NPDC, please be strong. Kia kaha. Please put those protected cycle lanes in.

I’m sorry about the few car parks which may go but to all you fast and hard (and not really ugly!) fellow road users, think of the benefits of getting we slow and soft but beautiful people out of your damned way!

Mike Nightingale, New Plymouth

Bigger picture reporting needed

When presented with a new idea, surely, we can do better than “Business owners want council to park plan” (16 August) and “New Plymouth could lose more than 800 car parks” (17 August).

At a time when many people are searching for more affordable and sustainable forms of transport, these articles could have mentioned some of the benefits of walking, cycling, and public transport.

And I don’t mean benefits for individuals (though there are many). Improving active and public transport options benefit all of us by reducing traffic congestion, emissions/air pollution, fostering a sense of community, and improving the health of the population through increased physical activity.

The reporter could have spoken to someone from the wide and varied group of people who support these proposals. It’s not just cycling advocates, but doctors, parents, climate groups, schools, road safety organisations, public health professionals, kids, and many more.

They could have looked at the bigger picture and brought focus back to who these proposals are really for: our kids and our grandkids, who deserve to experience the freedom and joy that comes from moving around safely and independently.

The one-sided reporting has positioned the proposed changes as a cost, while entirely ignoring their value. Let’s try to lift our eyes to the bigger vision and get a bit more balance into this important conversation.

Hélène Rigert-Robert, New Plymouth

Consider the rights of cyclists and pedestrians too

It is understandable that many residents and business owners will oppose the district council’s proposed street modifications intended to promote safer cycling at the expense of roadside car parking.

Sections of Mangorei Rd, Devon St West/South Rd and Breakwater Rd/St Aubyn St are to be reconstructed with cycle lanes both sides, largely in place of existing car parks.

The new cycle lanes will be partially protected from vehicle traffic by low kerbs and road markings and in general there will be a much-reduced hazard from car doors opening in front of cyclists.

For numerous environmental and economic reasons we will need to transition to a future with less cars and the council proposals will be a major step in the right direction.

Regardless of the perceived rights of residents and business owners, what about the rights of cyclists and pedestrians?

People who need or choose to travel by bike should be given equal opportunities for the safe use of the roads.

The roads are public property and moving traffic should have priority over parked motor vehicles. At present it is relatively unsafe for cyclists on many of our major streets.

The cycle lanes are often too narrow and are squeezed between parked cars on one side and heavy traffic on the other.

If we want children to feel safe when cycling to school we must upgrade our streets as now proposed by the district council.

Colin Bell, New Plymouth

A bit of paint might do it

There is a much cheaper solution for cycle lanes at the Devon/Morley St junction than that shown in Wednesday’s Taranaki Daily News.

Between the Len Lye centre and Belt Rd, the footpath is between 3 and 4 metres wide.

When it isn’t raining I have been riding my bike down it for the last 25 years, and it has been rare to encounter more than one pedestrian on it. Often there are none.

So rather than spending millions ripping up the road and pissing off the business owners, merely paint a few bike symbols on the footpath.

John de Bueger, New Plymouth

Searching for an explanation

Can someone please explain why some idiot has been able to get the alterations to Mangorei Rd outside NPGHS approved by even more idiots!

Ten lane highway for e-bikes, bikes, scooters, skateboards and students.

The three lanes that were available are now so short traffic will bank up even further along Mangorei Rd at peak times.

Clearly there will be a large amount of extremely frustrated motorists and service vehicles. I think the bus drivers will not be too excited either.

Wait until they change the Junction Rd (no right turn that’s apparently planned) – it will get even worse.

I recall attending a Waka Kotahi meeting at Mangorei School, my parting comment was “I’ve wasted my time as clearly you have completed your plans. I suggest they drive down Mangorei Rd in the morning between 7:50am – 8:45am on a school day, and again around 3:15pm–3:30pm”.

They obviously haven’t.

John Rae, New Plymouth

A polite response gets result

Saturday morning of last week found me walking down Maranui Gully in Pukekura Park with friends.

Two cyclists rode quite quietly up the track and I, as usual, stopped them and asked that they dismount and push their cycles through the park, saying that they would enjoy it more that way.

The polite young man at the front explained that he did not know cycling in the park was prohibited.

He was so polite and cheerful about my reprimand I was blown away.

Hitherto my attempts to correct cyclists in the park have resulted in my learning a few new choice words.

Adrienne Tatham, Patron, Friends of Pukekura Park, New Plymouth